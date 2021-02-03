FEBRUARY SIGNEES
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-4, 200
School: Michigan State
Other FBS offers: Tulane, Kansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, FIU, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Indiana, Kentucky, UL, Louisiana Tech, UL-Monroe, Memphis, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Penn State, South Alabama, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, UTSA, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Arkansas State, Louisville, South Carolina
Quotable: “Michigan State didn’t stop recruiting me,” Coleman said. “I went through this process and ended up committing to Kansas, but they were still recruiting me every single day making me feel like I could be a big factor in their game plan for the future. I ended up deciding a few days ago I was going to go to Tulane, but then Michigan State came in even harder, so it was only right to flip and go green.”
Lagniappe: Coleman, a four-star wide receiver prospect, is also planning to play basketball at the Division I level for Michigan State. He was named to the small school All-Metro team this football season after putting up big numbers in only seven games and is Opelousas Catholic’s all-time scoring leader in basketball with 2,200 points.
Cameron George, Acadiana
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 245
School: UL
Other FBS offers: Arkansas State, Air Force, Army, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, UL-Monroe, Navy, Ohio, South Alabama, UTSA, Western Kentucky
Quotable: “Being from Lafayette definitely played a factor,” George said. “I had a lot of offers, and it was overwhelming at times. I feel like I handled it the best I could, and I made the right decision for me. It was really cool to see the program (UL) do such big things this year.”
Lagniappe: George had a standout senior season in which he took home 5A All-State defensive MVP honors along with All-Metro large school defensive MVP. He’s been committed to the Cajuns since September, but he decided not to sign early with the Wreckin’ Rams still contending for a state title, which they were able to win for the second year in a row.
Kendrell Williams, Carencro
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 210
School: UL
Other FBS offers: Iowa, Army, Louisiana Tech, Texas State, Utah State, Houston
Quotable: "It feels exciting, but there’s a lot of emotions going into it,” Williams said. “A lot of thought being that I’m going to be spending my next four years being a Cajun. I got to think about life actually because I’m growing up at the same time. I’m going to college, I’m not going to be in high school no more. We were able to get through a lot of the ups and downs, and being able to achieve our goals was a very exciting thing to do, and I’m very excited to carry that on to the Ragin’ Cajuns.”
Lagniappe: Williams delivered a solid senior season in which he delivered his best performances in the playoffs to help lead his team to a state championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player in the state title game. He’s been committed to the Cajuns since the summer, and his commitment was never in doubt despite a late push from a Big 10 school in Iowa.
John Miller, Carencro
Position: Offensive tackle
Height/Weight: 6-4, 310
School: Southern
Other FCS offers: Texas Southern, Alcorn State
Quotable: "I feel like all my hard work is finally paying off,” Miller said. “I feel like when I step on campus, I just need to do the work I need to do so I can play early and just become a better player. Southern, ever since the first call, they made it feel like home. They treated me like family, and I feel like that’s the place I need to be.”
Lagniappe: While Miller isn’t sure yet what position on the offensive line he’ll be playing in college, he has the size to play anywhere he’s needed. He’s played multiple positions along the line in high school for the Bears, including a switch to center down the stretch in order to help with snapping the ball consistently.
Keshaun Lazard, Northwest
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185
School: Lamar
Other FCS offers: McNeese State
Quotable: "They (Lamar) have been recruiting me since last year,” Lazard said. “They were my first offer, my first DI offer. Coach Antonie’s been recruiting me since I was a freshman. I didn’t play football my freshman year, and coming into my 10th grade year, he said I should play football, and I made the right choice. I came in dominating. I didn’t see the potential I had, but they saw it, and now I want to go into college showing them what I can do now.”
Lagniappe: Lazard was focused on playing basketball at Northwest as a freshman, and while he still sees time on the court in high school, he’ll be shifting his focus solely on football at the next level with Lamar.
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-8, 180
School: Grambling
Lagniappe: Was part of the Yellow Jackets' three-headed monster in the backfield, finishing with 730 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 carries this past season.
Others (Division II, III, JuCo)
Josh McDaniel, Acadiana: Northeastern State (Oklahoma); Anthony Richard, Lafayette Christian: Harding University (Arkansas); Kaden Boulet, Teurlings Catholic: Louisiana College; Javen Etienne, Southside: Louisiana College; Zach Meissiner, Southside: Louisiana College; Markel Linzer, New Iberia: Holmes Junior College (Mississippi); Andrew Lewis, Cecilia: Southwest Junior College (Mississippi); Daniel Courville, Cecilia: Trinity Valley Community College (Texas); Deon Ardoin, Eunice: Louisiana College; Simeon Ardoin, Eunice: Louisiana College; Kevontdraay Savoy, Eunice: Louisiana College; Jahiem Mitchell, Eunice: Louisiana College.
DECEMBER SIGNEES
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 5-11, 195
School: LSU
Other FBS offers: Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, UL, Michigan, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia
Quotable: "I just felt something in my spirit," Ryan said. "I had plans for what I was doing way back, but then Bama came into the picture, and I kind of fell in love with them. I had to catch myself a little and ask, ‘where's family, where am I going to come back after college?’” It's a family environment (at LSU), they're going to take care of me. I couldn't lose with either decision, but I chose home."
Lagniappe: Ryan, a five-star safety according to 247 Sports, surprisingly hasn't played much on defense for Lafayette Christian this season. He’s used mainly on offense at wide receiver and running back and has 873 total yards and 16 touchdowns.
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-2, 215
School: LSU
Other FBS offers: Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Texas, Arizona, Arkansas State, Boston College, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, Houston, UL, Louisiana Tech, UL-Monroe, Rice, South Alabama, TCU, Troy, Tulane, Texas State
Quotable: "It was a huge moment for my family, my coaches, myself and Walker (Howard)," Bech said. "It was a dream come true. I thought a little bit about a couple of other schools, but I knew that Baton Rouge is where I wanted to be. That's where my heart was. It means the world to me to carry on the family tradition and continue the legacy. I'm also going to create a new path and a new journey. It's going to be fun. Every day, it keeps getting realer and realer and hitting me in full force that I'll be at LSU.”
Lagniappe: Bech is St. Thomas More’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and leads the Acadiana area in receiving this season with 1,130 yards and 16 touchdowns on 60 catches.
Malik Nabers, Southside
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-0, 190
School: LSU
Other FBS offers: Mississippi State, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Kentucky, Kansas, Hawaii, Houston, UL, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, UL-Monroe, Louisville, Memphis, South Alabama, Syracuse, Utah, Virginia, Washington State
Quotable: “I wasn’t really taking it into consideration at the time,” Nabers said on receiving the LSU offer. “But then I started talking to a few more people on LSU’s staff and a few key players like Sage (Ryan), Walker (Howard) and Jack (Bech). We all had a meetup, and we were just talking about how we would be great at LSU being all together. I can feel it, it’s going to be great. It was special because I didn’t get to have a senior season, and they (LSU) were still looking at me. I know I didn’t have a lot of film as of this year, but they still looked at my last film and said that was all they needed to see.”
Lagniappe: Nabers, a consensus four-star recruit, received a total of 32 FBS offers, LSU being his last. He had verbally committed to Mississippi State prior to signing day, but he opted to sign with the Tigers after talking with several players and coaches.
Devon Manuel, Beau Chene
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-9, 292
School: Arkansas
Other FBS offers: Texas A&M, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, UL, Louisiana Tech, Michigan State, South Alabama, Tulane, Central Florida
Quotable: “The Arkansas program is on the rise, so it was a good move for him (Manuel),” Beau Chene coach Sal Diesi said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but hopefully he’ll be able to rise to it and get positive exposure. I’ve seen a drastic improvement in his footwork. He’s a big body, and his strength has vastly improved. He will gain way more athleticism in the next 4-5 years. He’s a well-mannered kid who’s willing to learn and pick up the system fast. I’m proud of him and his family."
Lagniappe: Manuel, a consensus three-star prospect, is a behemoth at 6-9, 292 and is rated as the No. 78 overall offensive tackle in the nation by 247 Sports and the No. 28 overall player in Louisiana.
Bailey Despanie, Carencro
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 160
School: Tulane
Other FBS offers: UL, Louisiana Tech, Kansas, South Alabama
Quotable: “When I’d talk to the coaches on the phone, they made me feel like they really wanted me there (at Tulane),” Despanie said. “Other coaches want you too, but the coaches at Tulane were really excited about it. When I informed them, they were jumping up and down and all excited. Those are the kind of coaches you want to be around. I just felt like I needed to be there.”
Lagniappe: Despanie is a three-sport athlete at Carencro, and while he mainly plays safety at the high school level, he’s planning to be versatile at Tulane and see time at safety, cornerback and nickel.
Clay Ancelet, Ascension Episcopal
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-4, 285
School: McNeese State
Other offers: Air Force, Yale
Quotable: “He (Ancelet) is going to be great for them (McNeese),” Ascension Episcopal coach Matt Desormeaux said. “McNeese is getting a great young man who will do great things in his career. He’s a hard worker, physical player and a nasty guy up front. He’s a physical guy who works hard in the weight room, so they’ll be getting a good all-around player. I’m extremely proud of how he’s come along since his freshman year, he’s worked his tail off for this. He put in the days, so I’m really happy that he’s getting this opportunity.”
Lagniappe: Ancelet has been starting for the Blue Gators since his sophomore year and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and the No. 64 overall player in Louisiana.
Dominic Zepherin, St. Thomas More
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 5-11, 175
School: Yale
Other offers: Air Force, Army, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Harvard, Houston Baptist, McNeese State, Navy, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Pennsylvania, Prairie View A&M, Princeton, South Alabama, Southeastern, Southern
Quotable: “I always had a dream of playing college football,” Zepherin said. “Once I went to St. Thomas More, it was just grind every day, and now I’m getting the opportunity to do so. What really got me was the coaching staff (at Yale). I feel like I made amazing connections with them. They’re like friends to me. We can joke around in our group texts that we have.”
Lagniappe: While the St. Thomas More offense usually gets the spotlight, Zepherin has had a nice season for the Cougars on defense with 56 total tackles along with a pair of interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles. He's been a staple on defense since his sophomore year, as he ranks third all-time in school history in solo tackles and interceptions.
Michael Akins, New Iberia
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-2, 235
School: Texas Southern
Quotable: “It’s a great feeling,” Akins said. “I’ve preached since my freshman year that I’d play Division I football. To accomplish that goal feels great, and there’s a lot to be proud of in the moment. It feels surreal, and I’m blessed to play this sport at the next level. This team taking a chance on me without even meeting me in person was big to me, and the coaches always kept in touch and made it feel like home. It was a great process.”
Lagniappe: Akins stepped up big in his senior season for New Iberia at defensive end, taking his pass rushing skills to a new level and finishing with 16 sacks along with 33 tackles in only nine games.
Tre Bossier, Acadiana
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-3, 295
School: Texas Southern