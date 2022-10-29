ABBEVILLE - When looking for a reason why Vermilion Catholic blew past Central Catholic 44-7 Friday night to take over the top spot in the District 8-1A race, one only needs to look at the defensive side of the ball.
Vermilion Catholic's defense set up or scored more points than they allowed.
Travin Moore's blocked punt on Central Catholic's first possession of the game set up the first Vermilion Catholic touchdown as Ashton Belaire returned the block for a score and a 7-0 lead.
Later on in the first half, Central Catholic failed to convert on a fourth-down play and the subsequent VC drive led to a Louis Briggs touchdown pass to Moore and a 21-0 lead and finally, Aiden Reed sacked Central quarterback Caleb O' on in the end zone for a safety.
That's 16 of Vermilion Catholic's 44 points from the defensive side of the ball while the Eagles allowed only a third quarter touchdown to the visitors from Morgan City in improving to 9-0 on the season and 5-0 in district with one game left to play next week against Hanson,
Central Catholic fell to 7-2, 4-1.
"We're not going to pretend to be disappointed that it wasn't a shutout," VC cocah Broc Prejean said. "That was a very good offense that we played.
"Demondrick (CC running back Demondrick Blackfurn) is a great running back, their quarterback distributed the ball well, it's just our defense played a little bit better.
"We pit them behind the chains and suffocated them and put them in tough to manage downs. I just continue to be proud of that group."
Added to the defensive effort, the VC offense kept humming right along and scored 28 points off Central Catholic as running back Tyjh Willias had 137 yards. including a 55 yard touchdown, rushing the ball; Moore finished with 67 yards and a touchdown on the ground and quarterback Jonathon Dartez added 41 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles rolled up 298 yards of total offense.
"It was the most complementary football that we played all year," Prejean said. "The defense does what it does, the offense took what their defense gave them and the special teams was really special tonight."
Speaking of special teams, Moore took the second half kickoff 88 yards for a 6ouchdown to make the score 28-0 and effectively put the game away less than a minute into the third quarter.
"That was a special play no doubt," Prejean said.
But in the end, it was all about the defense for VC, as it has been for most of the year.
Through nine games, the Eagles have allowed only 37 points and while Prejean may have been happy with it, the players were definitely not.
"We knew they had three really explosive players in Blackburn, the quarterback and the receiver," senior linebacker Jake Lege said. "Once we knew we could stop Blackburn out of the wildcat, they were going to have to get the ball to the outside and that's where we are at our best.
"Once they did that, they just started to crumble."
It is all part of the defensive philosophy, according to Lege.
"We have this thing that we don't want anyone to score," he said. "I'm not making excuses, we started cramping on the field and they had some explosive plays and ended up in the end zone. They got an onsides kick and we weren't prepared for that, but after that we made a huge stop and changed the momentum of the game. We take it personally when someone scores on us."
Now the Eagles look towards the outright district title next week and the potential of the No. 1 seed in the Division IV playoffs.
"That is always the goal," Prejan said. "That's what we work hard for and that's what these players deserve."