The Lafayette Drillers have set the bar high in their first American Legion season since 2016, and they’re set to compete in the state tournament, which kicks off Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in New Orleans.
The Drillers had a successful regular season in which they won their district and secured a first-round bye in the tournament. They’ve got a talented bunch made up of players from a variety of Lafayette Parish schools who are hungry and looking to make a deep run.
The Drillers won’t play their first game until Saturday after securing a bye, and coach Matt Standiford is pleased with how the team has come together.
“It’s been really cool,” Standiford said. “I’ve been doing this in Opelousas, but a lot of those kids grew up playing together, whereas Lafayette’s so big to where a lot of these kids have only competed against each other. It’s cool to see the bond. The guys are fresh and getting healthy at the right time. It’s a mature group; they’re handling it well.”
The Drillers recently tied the Crowley Millers 6-6 in a tune-up game this week. They used it as an opportunity to gain valuable reps against a Millers team that’s also in the state tournament.
“It was very beneficial through seven innings,” Standiford said. “We got a lot of live ABs, which you can’t emulate in practice. It’s good to compete against them being that they’re going to be in the tournament, so it’s going to be really beneficial. We’ll use it as a stepping stone here heading into the tournament.”
The Drillers’ strength has been pitching and defense, led by their one-two punch of starting pitchers, Miles Justin and Justin Brice.
“It’s really good when you have a combo like that,” Standiford said. “They give you a chance to win every single time. Riley David from Southside has emerged, and we have a good feeling about our pitching. We’ve been really solid defensively all year, and (Justin and Brice) have taken a little pressure off by throwing a lot of strikes.”
Pitching depth is always key at the state tournament, and the Drillers’ bullpen has stepped up as of late to provide key depth behind their starting pitchers.
“In order to win a state tournament, you have to have depth,” Standiford said. “You have to have five in order to win it all, so if you don’t have depth, you’re in trouble. The more depth you have, the better opportunity you have to win it. We have two guys in the pen in Culley Holden and Cooper Martin. Culley has been lockdown all year, and Cooper has emerged as of late.”
The Drillers’ best lineup is intact and features a foursome of infielders who all normally play shortstop along with a trio of outfielders who normally play centerfield.
“We’ve played 15 games, but we only played one game with our complete team,” Standiford said. “We won 11-0, so I’m confident with the majority of our guys there. Our 1 through 9 can swing it, and we have guys off the bench who can hit. Our 3-4-5 guys are all college commits, and this is probably the best bunting team I’ve had. They play the game the right way.”
While the Drillers won’t have to play on Friday, they’ll have a tough task in their first game on Saturday against the winner of the Gauthier and Amedee team from Ascension Parish and the Gibbs Construction team from New Orleans, who have won the past five state championships.
“This group is very resilient, and that’s what it takes to win in tournaments like this,” Standiford said. “Some might say we got a tough draw, but I’m glad we get the opportunity to face them (Gauthier and Gibbs) now because we’ll have to face them eventually. I think we’re in a really good spot.”
“I think we’re as talented as any team in New Orleans. We might not have as much experience, but we have hunger. None of our kids won state championships this year, so I’ve been preaching to them this is your one last time to go get a championship. When Saturday comes, we’ll be ready to roll. I like our chances.”