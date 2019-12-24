Having graduated just four seniors, Teurlings Catholic girls soccer coach Dave Lapeyrouse acknowledges that the core of last year’s Division III state championship team has returned.
So it would be easy to believe the Lady Rebels are rolling right along through the first nine games of the 2019-20 season. Now at 7-2-0 after winning its last five matches, Teurlings’ record suggests that’s the case, too.
But in reality, reestablishing the chemistry and level play that made Teurlings such a force last year has and will be a greater challenge. For starters, the Lady Rebels have moved up in class, joining traditional Division II powers like St. Thomas More (now also a district rival), Lakeshore and Ben Franklin. Vandebilt Catholic, who Teurlings beat 3-0 in last year’s final, has also reclassified to Division II.
Replacing those four seniors hasn’t been easy, either. Outside backs Claire Savoie and Lauren Robichaux were key cogs in the Lady Rebels’ backline last year, helping register 17 clean sheets.
Two of Teurlings key attacking players last season are also gone — forward Kaitlyn Poirrier, who signed with Northwestern State, and midfielder Julia Colette, who scored one goal and assisted on another in the state championship.
“Losing those four players has been an adjustment for us,” Lapeyrouse said. “We’ve had to ask some younger kids to step up, and some players have played significantly more minutes than they did last year.”
To make the path to repeating even more challenging, all-state center back Aime Fontenot hasn’t played this season, as the senior tore her ACL in the last game of the club soccer season. But Lapeyrouse said Fontenot’s rehab is going well, and there’s a chance she could be ready to play by the first week of February.
Especially because of the losses on the backline, Teurlings took their lumps early on against a pair of Division I powers, losing 7-1 to Mt. Carmel and 5-1 to St. Scholastica in back-to-back matches in November.
“Our core is there, but we’ve definitely had to fill in some holes,” Lapeyrouse said. “Early on, if you look at our results, we played two really, really tough teams early in the season. It was a little bit of a learning process. We played Mt. Carmel and we played SSA, and they took it to us. The good thing is we were able to see what we were made of and make some adjustments, and we’ve had some good results since then.
“So it’s kind of finding our groove this year. But with the core from last year, we felt good going into this year. If we stay healthy, we can compete.”
Lapeyrouse said some of the adjustments over the course of the first half of the season have been personnel-related, while others have been in style of play. The Lady Rebels can’t play the same way they played all of last year because of the youth in the lineup, the coach said.
“This year, we have to defend a little bit differently, and we have to play with a lot of organization and staying compact,” Lapeyrouse said. “It’s just one of those things where we’ve got some youngster on the field, and there’s a learning curve.
“When you play against teams like SSA and Mt. Carmel early on, and if players aren’t executing or if the team’s not completely rehearsed in the style that we want to play and the formation, you give good teams opportunities to exploit you. That’s pretty much what happened in those games.”
Defensively, the goal for Teurlings is to make things easier on goalkeeper Lauryn Starwood, the Defensive MVP of last season’s Division III All-State team. Through nine games, Starwood has notched 66 saves with 83.5% save percentage and hasn’t conceded a goal during the Lady Rebels’ five game winning streak.
“If we can keep teams getting easy chances, our goalkeeper is going to do a great job with the long distance shots and predictable type of shots,” Lapeyrouse said. “She’s a Division I goalkeeper going to play at UL. She’s not going to beat by those finishes that are hopeful. You’re going to have to make good play or get close to goal.”
Fortunately for the Lady Rebels, they're experienced up top with seniors Camryn Chretien and Emily Sonnier. The duo has combined for 14 goals and eight assists. Chretien missed roughly three weeks with a hamstring injury, she’s responded well with six goals in seven games.
“They don’t need a whole lot of chances,” Lapeyrouse said of Chretien and Sonnier. “They’re just good finishers and super dynamic.”