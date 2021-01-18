In a span of less than a week, Maxie Baudoin IV's recruitment skyrocketed at an amazing pace.
On Jan. 7, the junior defensive tackle from Ascension Episcopal picked up his first scholarship offer from Kansas.
Over the next four days, offers from Arizona State, Georgia, Tennessee, USC, Mississippi State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas followed.
The list of suitors for Baudoin has subsequently swelled to 13 colleges. Steve Wiltfong, the Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, recently wrote an article describing the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder as "the hottest prospect in the 2022 class."
In the article, Wiltfong indicated that trainer Clyde Alexander discovered Baudoin while watching film of his client, Franklin High defensive end Gharin Stansbury, in a District 7-2A game between AES and Franklin.
"It just kind of blew up," AES coach Matthew Desormeaux said. "Maxie's film got tweeted all around. Once the first offer came, the rest came."
As a junior, Baudoin helped the Blue Gators post a 7-1 mark with an appearance in the Division III quarterfinals.
"He had a great year," Desormeaux said. "He was double and triple-teamed every play. He's very unselfish. He went into games knowing he would be double-teamed, which opened things up for our linebackers."
Desormeaux said Baudoin packed on 45 pounds between his sophomore and junior seasons.
"He played last year at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds," the AES coach said. "He didn't have a great offseason between his freshman and sophomore years because of logistics, but he had a great summer this time.
"He committed to getting bigger and stronger, and that confidence carried onto the field. He'll line up sometimes on the strongside and other times on the weakside. We'll put him on the strongside vs. a running team."
Desormeaux said that as good as Baudoin is now, there remains plenty of room for improvement.
"Maxie is a coachable kid," he said. "He's come a long way since his freshman year. He's pretty good against the run. He's strong enough to throw guys around.
"One thing he needs to work on is his pass rushing. He does have a great first step. With all that extra weight, not all of it is great weight. He doesn't need to get bigger than 290 lbs."
Once Baudoin's recruitment heated up, Desormeaux began fielding calls from college coaches around the country.
"Some coaches have called me," he said. "They wanted to know my input. He's a smart, coachable kid who loves the game and wants to continue to improve. He's a great kid, a phenomenal young man who has been here since he was a freshman.
"Maxie will do anything you ask of him. We do have a rigorous academic program, and he has a 3.3 GPA. He keeps up with his work. I've never had a complaint from a teacher about him. Teachers love him."
Baudoin also plays post on the AES basketball team.
"I'm not a one-sport guy," Desormeaux said. "I think every kid should play multiple sports. There's no way to replicate that competition. It's great for a big guy to run up and down the court.
"Many guys his size can't move. You can see the type of football player he is on film. It makes a big difference to be that big, strong and agile."
Desormeaux credits Baudoin's position coach, Brandon Mitchell, for much of his star lineman's success.
"Coach Mitchell is his cousin," Desormeaux said. "He played for the New England Patriots. He does a great job and is a great motivator. You can't really match his energy level. When he's around, the kids respond."