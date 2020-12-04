ABBEVILLE Long drives have a tendency to wear a defense down.
But after Vermilion Catholic High's defensive unit allowed a pair of first half scoring drives that each lasted 14 or more plays, senior receiver and defensive back Saul Dartez didn't feel that the defense was worn out at all.
The second-seeded Eagles weathered the first-half storm and fended off No. 7 Riverside Academy 33-20 in the Division IV state playoff quarterfinals Friday night.
"Honestly, I don't think we were tired," Dartez said. "We worked so hard over the summer, and we knew this was going to be a game like that -- we faced it last week ... we were just going in and pushing through it."
The Eagles defense surrendered 20 first half points, but kept the Rebels off the scoreboard for the entire second half.
"It was a stay-the-course kind of game," said coach Broc Prejean. "Our defense has done a great job all year of figuring it out as we go. They were on the field a lot tonight, but it felt like as they were on the field more and more they were gaining more and more confidence. I'm just incredibly proud of the way those guys played."
The unbeaten Eagles move on to next week's semifinals round against No. 3 Ouachita Christian.
As a unit, the defense forced four turnovers, including interceptions by Dartez and John Robert Allums and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Though they lost the time of possession battle by more than 13 minutes and were out-gained 382-288 in total yardage, Vermilion Catholic's offense took full advantage of the time they had on the field.
Senior quarterback Drew Lege completed 17 of his 27 pass attempts for 263 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
Dartez caught two of those touchdown passes while junior Mikie Bazar caught the other two. Dartez totaled 78 yards on five catches and also picked off a pass in the second half and returned it 75 yards.
Riverside's quarterback Gage Larvadain rushed for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while completing 11 of his 19 passes for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Elijah Davis ran for 81 yards on 17 carries to help Riverside's offense accumulate 209 yards on the ground.
Neither team punted the ball all night.
It took all of 46 seconds for the Eagles to get on the board first. Following a 53 yard return by John Robert Allums on the opening kickoff, it took two plays for Lege to capitalize on the great field position as he tossed a 12-yard touchdown to Dartez. The extra point from Allums made it a 7-0 lead at the 11:14 mark.
The special teams unit recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, setting Lege and the offense up with great field position yet again, but the drive sputtered and the Riverside defense forced a key turnover on downs at the seven yard line.
A 15 play, 93-yard drive put the Rebels on the board when Larvadain ran the ball in from 11 yards out at the 2:22 mark of the first quarter. The missed extra point allowed Vermilion to hold onto the 7-6 lead to end the first quarter.
Another Larvadain touchdown run, this time from five yards out with just over five minutes to play in the half, capped a 78-yard drive that used more than eight minutes of clock to give Riverside its first lead of the night, 14-7.
Allums booted a 32-yard field goal a couple minutes later to pull to within 14-10, but Andre Murphy's 29 yard touchdown reception from Larvadain with just 26 seconds extended the Riverside lead to 20-10.
Vermilion's offense had just 23 seconds to work with, but it was more than enough for Lege to orchestrate a quick score. A 53-yard pass play to Dartez set the Eagles up at the two and two plays later he reeled in a two-yard touchdown from Lege to pull to within three points with two seconds remaining.
"We were where we wanted to be at halftime," said Prejean. "I know that's weird to say, being down 20-17. But, truthfully, being down three points at halftime, we knew what Riverside was about and they made some great plays in the first half. Us scoring that late touchdown in the first half was huge, so to be down three we were where we wanted to be going into that second half."
"We're kind of used to being able to going out there and scoring and not being able to come out and score like we wanted to in the first half kind of hurt us," said Lege. "So, we came out there and got that score right before halftime, our momentum was high and we rode it all the way to the end."
After forcing a quick turnover on downs to open the second half, Lege threw a 44-yard touchdown strike to Bazar on the second play of the drive to regain the 24-20 lead with 8:29 left in the third quarter.
Riverside's offense put together another long drive, reaching the 15 yard line before Dartez's timely 75-yard interception return set the Eagles up inside the red zone with just 43 seconds left in the third quarter.
"We worked on that all week," Dartez said of the interception. "We had a free safety just waiting, being patient for the ball, we knew that the quarterback liked to scramble so we just had to stay back and stay on our man. I just got lucky on that play and I think that was a big turning point in the game."
Allums' 22-yard field goal with just over 10 minutes remaining extended the lead to seven points. Allums then turned right around and forced another timely turnover when he picked off a Riverside pass attempt in the end zone with just over eight minutes left.
Lege's six-yard touchdown pass to Bazar with 1:52 remaining clinched the double-digit playoff victory for the Eagles.
"We're blessed," said Prejean. "These guys do not take a day for granted -- you see it when they come out for practice. Everything they do, they have a smile on their face and they are very deserving of what they are getting right now."
"This means everything to us," said Dartez. "We worked so hard over the summer, throughout this COVID season, we're blessed to be here and I think we earned it."