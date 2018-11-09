Parkview Baptist might have sore feet after Friday night’s Division II playoff game against Teurlings Catholic.
The Eagles spent 2½ quarters shooting themselves in the foot, but once they got their bearings they were a different team. Sparked by five second-half touchdowns, No. 7 Parkview rallied to take a 35-16 first-round win over No. 10 Teurlings.
Parkview (5-6) advances to the quarterfinals and faces No. 2 St. Charles, which had a bye.
“We got in our own way in the first half when we had three turnovers,” said Parkview coach Jay Mayet, whose team trailed 16-7 at halftime. “At halftime we said, 'We gave them three turnovers and it's this close. If we stay out of our own way, we’ll be fine.”
There were plenty of Eagles who heeded Mayet’s words.
Quarterback Ryan Philippe had touchdown runs of 50 and 23 yards. Wide receiver Kyle Washington threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Terry Tolliver off of a flea-flicker, and later scored on a 44-yard run after a lateral pass from Philippe.
Also stepping up was the Parkview defense, which held Teurlings to 35 yards and two first downs in the second half.
Landon Trosclair paced Teurlings (4-7) with 100 yards rushing, but it took him 30 carries to pick up the yardage.
Early in the third quarter, Parkview suffered its fourth turnover on a muffed punt return, but then it scored touchdowns on its next four possessions.
Phillippe scored on a 50-yard run to pull Parkview within 16-14. After a Teurlings three-and-out and a short punt, Washington scored from 44 yards out.
The Eagles' barrage continued one play into the fourth quarter when Philippe scored on a 23-yard run. Darrel Cyprian’s 5-yard TD run put the game out of reach with 3:28 left to play.
“We played like we had nothing to lose because it could have been the last game we played,” Philippe said. “We played for the guy lined up next to us, and it worked out.”
The first half was filled with mistakes by both teams, but Teurlings didn’t make as many as the Eagles.
Parkview picked up a first down on the game’s opening drive before stalling. From punt formation, the snap sailed over kicker Myles Doherty and ended up near the Parkview goal line. Doherty elected to kick the ball out the back of the end zone for a safety.
In the second quarter, three Eagles touched the ball as Parkview ran a flea-flicker to take a 7-2 lead. With the help of two Parkview personal foul penalties, Teurlings responded with a 65-yard drive to surge back ahead.
Including the ensuing kickoff, the teams combined to lose three fumbles over the next three minutes of play. Teurlings recovered two of the fumbles and went 52 yards over the last 2:20 of the half to extend its lead.
Teurlings had a first-and-goal at the PBS 5-yard line 49 seconds before halftime. On fourth down, quarterback Sammy Leblanc scored on a 1-yard sneak.