Many envisioned Lafayette Christian and Newman squaring off in the Division III state championship game.

However, the No. 5-seeded Knights and No. 1 Greenies found themselves on the same side of the playoff bracket, so instead the fans get the next best thing.

The two will meet in the Division III semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Michael Lupin Field in New Orleans.

The winner advances to the state championship game at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches from Dec. 27-30.

The Knights and the Greenies have a combined 16-1 record this season and have made headlines thanks to highly recruited talent on both sides.

“They (the Greenies) are a pretty good team,” Knights coach Jacarde Carter said. “They’ve got good wide receivers, a really good quarterback and some pretty good running backs. They play good cover two on defense and are a well-coached team. They’re fundamentally sound. I can see why they’re highly ranked.”

Not many teams have been able to challenge the Knights. Led by five-star recruit and LSU commitment Sage Ryan and a group of speedy playmakers, LCA is one of the most explosive teams in the state.

“(The Knights) are a fantastic program,” Newman coach Nelson Stewart said. “They’re three-time champs, and their record speaks for itself. They’re good in all three phases, and they’re fast, physical and well-coached. They’re the favorite for a reason. We’ll have to play our best football to win the game.”

“They’re more than just Sage (Ryan). Both quarterbacks throw well and they play great team defense, so we’ll have to stay balanced and play assignment football. They’ve got weapons all over the field. Sage is one of the most explosive players in the state, and they force you to defend the entire field with their weapons.”

The Greenies have an explosive offense led by sophomore quarterback Arch Manning, who has played well beyond his years and has gained national recruiting attention.

“We’re confident we can get the job done against (Newman),” Carter said. “They have a great family tradition over there, so it will take a team effort. We haven’t seen anybody slow (Arch Manning) down, but I’m confident in our secondary.”

Slowing down Manning and the Greenies' offense will be key for the Knights, but their defense appears up to the task.

“They look pretty good fundamentally,” Carter said. “They have tall receivers on the outside, shifty receivers in the slot and have Division I talent all over the field. We definitely need to have a pass rush and make (Arch Manning) uncomfortable.”

The Greenies plan to stick with a balanced approach on offense and not lean too much on Manning in order to keep up with the Knights' explosive attack.

“We need to take what’s there and plan accordingly,” Stewart said. “They (the Knights) are great against the run and have a fast secondary, so we’ll have to keep the chains moving and play our best football. We’ll have to stay balanced, stay true to ourselves, play well up front and not force things. We’ll have to play a complete game and be careful with the ball. We respect their speed. It will be a great test and a great challenge. We have tremendous respect for them and are blessed to be playing.”

“We played a tough schedule and won some tough games. We’re more than just (Arch Manning). We have a really solid defense and a good run game and will have to go out there and execute. Arch has room for growth. It was an important win last week, and the key is for him to keep growing. We have a great group of upperclassmen around him. He’s a joy to coach, but he’s just one part of the wheel that makes us go.”

The Knights' offense had some trouble last week against Episcopal, being limited to 14 points.

“Episcopal did a good job of managing the clock against us last week,” Carter said. “I think we’ll be better offensively; we’ve got to take our shots. We don’t worry about controlling the clock; we just look to put points on the board. We’re just going to take what they give us and let our playmakers make plays.”

The Greenies (9-0) have momentum after a big playoff win last week over Catholic-New Iberia.

“They (the Knights) are the most explosive team we’ve played from top to bottom,” Stewart said. “We have the ultimate respect for LCA. We’ll mix it up and vary what we do. Each game plan is unique to the opponent. We have to adapt and adjust and want to be multiple. We’ll see how it unfolds, we just have to stay balanced. We were able to beat Catholic-New Iberia for the first time. We were 0-3 against them, so we're excited to still be playing."

The Knights will be making their second consecutive road trip this week.

“We’re not overly excited,” Carter said. “We’re just more locked in. It almost feels like we’re coming off a loss after last week, so we’re paying attention to detail. We’ll have to be locked in.”