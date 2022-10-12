OK, now it’s time to figure out exactly how much progress the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams have made since falling to Lafayette Christian in the season opener.
That process begins with none other than John Curtis in town for a 7 p.m. Friday showdown at Bill Dotson Stadium.
“Curtis has a really good football team,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “We need a good matchup like this to see what we still need to work on and see how much progress we’ve made since the beginning of the season.”
The Rams (5-1, 5-0) will then host Southside – also 5-1 and undefeated in District 3-5A play – next Friday, before finishing at Carencro and Barbe.
“We’re going to find out a lot more about ourselves over the next two or three weeks,” McCullough said.
The visiting Patriots are 5-1 also, coming off a 36-0 win over Rummel and also beat Jesuit 28-10 earlier. Their only loss was 40-21 to Zachary in week two.
“They’re really good,” McCullough said. “They’ve got good backs, they’re good upfront and they’ve got two really good linebackers.
“Curtis is very explosive offensively. They’ve got three good backs and two really good receivers.”
The Patriots have played multiple quarterbacks this season with Dagan Bruno (15-24-0, 288 yds, 2 TDs) leading the way.
The veer rushing attack is led by Marlon Prout (65-478, 9 TDs), Jason Gabriel (54-276, 1 TD) and Jordan Smith (36-192, 2 TDs), while the top receivers are Michael Turner (7-144, 2 TDs) and Tyler Mitchell (7-136, 3 TDs).
This is a unique showdown between the two pioneers of the veer running game going back five decades.
“Our defense doesn’t go against the veer as much you might think, but they definitely see it some early on especially,” McCullough said. “They understand it well.
“It is different playing Curtis, because they’ve seen the veer. They understand it.”
The Rams’ veer machine is led by Keven Williams (81-893, 13 TDs) and Ezekiel Hypolite (38-394, 5 TDs).
Much of the last five weeks has been the process of maturing new sophomore starting quarterback Caden DiBetta (16-40-0, 416 yds, 5 TDs).
“Caden’s got good arm strength and he can run,” McCullough said. “He’s a smart kid. He’s doing the little things well. He’s doing a good job of running the offense.”
His top target is Russell Babineaux (10-218, 2 TDs).
Defensively, the Rams have been led by Jaylen Lawrence (51 tackles, 5 sacks), Bryson Charles (46 tackles) and Dominic McKinley (30 tackles, 6 sacks).
“We need to continue to build depth on the defensive line, and we need to continue to improve in the secondary as well,” McCullough said.