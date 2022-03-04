North Central coach Vanessa Taylor was pleased with the first half even though her team trailed by nine points. A breakout second half was the objective.
Instead, shooting woes and some defensive breakdowns loomed large as top-seeded Northwood-Lena claimed a 57-40 victory over No. 2 North Central in Friday’s Class 1A title game at the LHSAA nonselect girls basketball tournament.
“In the second half, we had some breakdowns. There were also some (foul) calls that I thought were questionable,” Taylor said. “But hey, it’s the state championship game and just play ball.
“They never gave up. I have to say I am proud of my seniors. They have been with me since they were seventh graders, and they won a state championship in 2020. They are disappointed now. But I am proud of the direction they have taken the program in.”
Title-game MVP Nakiyah Allen led Northwood (32-1) with 13 points and nine rebounds. It is the first LHSAA girls basketball title for the Gators, who had three other players in double figures, including Elondra Williams with 12 in the game played at Southeastern Louisiana’s University Center.
The two seniors who joined Taylor at the postgame new conference made an impression in their final game. Guard Ya’Jaia Godeau finished with a game-high 17 points. Post player Katelynn Harrison returned from a scary first-half fall on the court to pull down a game-high 13 rebounds.
NCHS made 22.6% of its shots from the field (12 of 53) and also had 26 turnovers which led to 22 Northwood points. In turn, Northwood methodically outscored NCHS in each quarter.
The Hurricanes practiced ways to break Northwood’s full-court press and got some easy layups in the first half. Northwood scored first five points and NCHS got within one at 5-4 on a jumper by Bethany Irvine.
A jumper by Williams at the buzzer gave Northwood a 13-8 first-quarter lead.
The Gators led 25-16 at halftime. North Central scored four of the first six points in the third quarter and trailed 27-20 at the 7:06 mark after a basket by Harrison.
North Central had a chance to inch closer but turned the ball over. Northwood’s Allen then scored back-to-back baskets to give her team a double-digit lead again at 31-20 just more than a minute later.
NCHS got within seven once more before the Gators surged again and took a 40-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“What can I say … this really is a storybook ending,” Northwood coach Lashonda Smith-Cooper said of her team's win.