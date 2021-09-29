A jamboree and a season-opening win over reigning Class 4A state champion Carencro was all the naysayers needed to determine this would be a down year for Acadiana High School.
Back-to-back losses to Catholic High of Baton Rouge, which won the Division I state title before being forced to relinquish it because of sanctions, and Lafayette Christian, which has won four consecutive state championships between Division III and IV, only fueled the doubt in the Rams’ prognosis this year.
“We know that we have to continue to get better at executing,” Rams coach Matt McCullough said. “We have some young guys who are going to be good, and remember we have played against some good teams. We know that we have the ability to compete with anyone, especially by the time the end of the year comes around.”
In addition to the doubt of the Rams hoisting another state title trophy, there are early signs of more parity in District 3-5A this season, perhaps threatening Acadiana's seven-year hold of winning or sharing the district crown.
That notion is also a direct result of early-season success by Comeaux, Lafayette High and Southside. The Rams (2-2, 1-0) will host Southside at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mighty Lions raised some eyebrows by defeating Carencro 31-28 on Sept. 17, only to be upended by Comeaux 31-29 a week later.
Southside, meanwhile, has shown steady improvement, knocking off Barbe 42-35 last week.
“We have a lot of teams in this district who can beat each other,” McCullough said. “We beat Sulphur last week and I think they are talented. We’re going to play a lot of good football games this year, and we have another one against a good Southside team.”
While the district's improvement is noted, most District 3-5A coaches aren’t buying the notion the Rams are down.
“Look, I still think until someone beats them, Acadiana is still the team to beat,” Southside coach Josh Fontenot said. “Yes, I think there is a lot of parity in the district. Look at what happened between Comeaux and Lafayette, who I think on paper many people thought Lafayette would win because they had beaten Carencro. I get the fan part of it and that’s what makes high school football fun. But to me, it is comical to hear that stuff.”
Comeaux first-year coach Eric Holden, who will lead the Spartans at Sam Houston on Friday, agreed with Fontenot.
“I’ll be honest, I know that Acadiana High is a powerhouse,” Holden said. “They are historically great. Barbe, historically is great and Sam Houston has been strong for about 10 years or so. This is my first year in this district, so I’m coming in respecting everyone. Acadiana is holding the crown, though.”
The Rams, Spartans (2-2, 1-0), Sharks (2-2, 1-0) and Sam Houston (2-1, 1-0) opened district play with victories, while the Lions (2-2, 0-1), Barbe, Sulphur (1-3, 0-1) and New Iberia (0-4, 0-1) hope to secure a district win this week.
“We’re just keeping our head down and chopping wood,” Holden said. “We have a long way to go, so we are just going to continue to work to make ourselves better. I don’t know where we fit in the district race right now, but I do know that we are doing it the right way. Greatness doesn’t go on sale and our players are starting to pay the price and hopefully continue to surprise people.”
McCullough said no one in his program worries about nor talks about having a target on their backs. Instead, they focus on getting better.
“We prepare every week in order to have a chance to beat the team we’re playing that week,” McCullough said. “We don’t focus on all of that other stuff. We just want to continue to work, prepare and compete.”
Fontenot, whose program is undergoing its own transformation moving from the Spread to the Flexbone offense, said when it’s all said and done, the Rams will be in the mix.
“Acadiana is only going to get better and better,” he said. “When I turn on the film, I see new faces. That’s it. They are still a really good football team. I mean, they played three state champions to open the season. In fairness to them, I still think they are not only the team to beat in district, but they are the team to beat in the state.”