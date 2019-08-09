Editor's note: This is the 14th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Opelousas Tigers.
WHAT WE KNOW
In taking the head coaching position at a down-on-its-luck program two years ago, Opelousas' Doug Guillory made the conscious decision to invest in youth in the hope that it would pay off in the long run.
Many of those sophomores he built his foundation upon back then are now key contributors among his 21 seniors he’ll field this season. The Tigers are returning 12 starters, seven of them on the offensive end. Per usual, Opelousas will field its share of college prospects.
Even among its new starters, the Opelousas will field a majority of upperclassmen. Guillory, who led the Tigers to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2004, sees his team as capable of taking the next step above the .500 mark this season.
The Tigers are also replacing a two-way dynamo in Kenny Frazier, who signed a Division I scholarship with Texas State. Finding a way to replace nearly 1,000 yards rushing, 15 offensive touchdowns, 78 solo tackles, six interceptions, another two defensive touchdowns and three forced fumbles is no small task.
Senior fullback Marvion Young will shoulder most of the load in replacing Frazier. The 5-10, 210-pounder was an all-parish performer last season and should be the lead back in Opelousas’ Wing-T this season. He’ll pair up with fellow senior Jaquin Nelson, last season’s leading pass catcher and also an all-district performer.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
Opelousas’s defense returns five starters from a unit that allowed 26.2 points per game last season. They are replacing all four defensive linemen with new starters. However, both linebackers in their 4-2-5 scheme, Mark Thomas and Daviontra Arvie, are returning starters.
The Tigers will rely on those linebackers, as well as an experienced secondary led by cornerback Corinthian Campbell, to power the defense this season.
Opelousas is also breaking in a first-year starting quarterback in senior John Guilbeaux. He started a couple games due to injury last season, but he’ll be asked to grow into a leader in a district where there are no gimmies.
HOW WE SEE IT
This is the best team Opelousas will field in quite some time. They’re experienced while also possessing size and speed.
However, they also play in a loaded district that includes traditional powers in Breaux Bridge, Cecilia and Livonia. Taking the leap above .500 will mean getting some vital non-district wins and surprising a contender or two in league play.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Sept. 13: versus Northwest
Opelousas’ schedule has a hometown feel this season — traveling across town to play Opelousas Catholic, staying within the parish to play North Central and closing the season against Beau Chene.
But it’s the Week 2 tilt against Northwest that Guillory referred to as their rivalry game. Many of the athletes at the schools grew up together. It’s always fun to get one over on friends.
Even though the last time the teams played was 2015 — an entire generation ago in high school sports — it was a resounding 34-0 win for the Raiders.
With Opelousas potentially having its best team in years, it may be time to strike on revenge while the cupboard is fully stocked.
COACHSPEAK
“When I got here two years ago, we put the focus on rebuilding this program. We started a lot of sophomores, and that was with it in mind that if those kids took lumps now we’d be better off for it later.” – Doug Guillory
NOTABLE NAMES
FB Marvion Young, 5-10, 210, Sr.
Young is the back Guillory is relying on to be the bell cow this season in replacing Texas State signee Kenny Frazier. He possesses good size to take the pounding a fullback is normally subjected to within a Wing-T offense, and Guillory describes him as running with great power. Young is generating interest from Louisiana College and some Division II schools, but Guillory expects him to get more interest by season’s end.
RB Jaquin Nelson, 5-6, 180, Sr.
The other back that Opelousas will rely on this season, Nelson is a dual threat, contributing nearly 600 rushing yards and nearly 400 receiving on his way to being an All-District 5-4A selection. He runs bigger than his size would indicate as well. Southern University has inquired about him at the next level.
OT Kevin Watler, 6-4, 285, Sr.
No run-based offense worth its salt does it without a strong offensive line. Watler is the leader of this Opelousas offensive line and is generating in-state interest from Nicholls State, Northwestern State and Southern.
CB Corinthian Campbell, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Guillory describes Campbell as “a shutdown corner in every sense of the phrase.” In a defensive backfield that he says is stocked with difference makers, talking about Campbell by name indicates the trust Guillory has in him to make plays.
C Isaiah Johnson, 5-10, 230, Sr.
Johnson is described as “one of the best centers I’ve ever coached” by Guillory. His high motor and low center of gravity are crucial traits as he is the other lead dog on an offensive line that returns three starters and features four of its five starters over 200 pounds.
Head coach: Doug Guillory
Record: 10-11
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 Opelousas Catholic
13 NORTHWEST
20 TEURLINGS CATHOLIC
27 Church Point
October
4 LaGrange
11 NORTHSIDE
18 LIVONIA*
25 Cecilia*
31 BREAUX BRIDGE*
November
7 Beau Chene*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 5-5
Lost EUNICE 53-26
Beat WEST ST. MARY 44-0
Beat Vinton 36-13
Beat OAKDALE 48-14
Beat TARA 27-21
Lost Cecilia 34-20
Beat Beau Chene 41-7
Lost ST. MARTINVILLE 40-7
Lost Breaux Bridge 38-28
Lost LIVONIA 46-7
Playoffs
Lost Neville 55-28
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 5-6
2017: 5-5
2016: 2-8
2015: 0-10
2014: 1-9
Key losses: RB Kenny Frazier, DL Christian Joubert, DL Christian Lecompte, LB Adrian Burns.
Base offense: Wing T
Base defense: 4-2-5
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Kristian Jackson (6-1, 175, Jr.)*
TE Quintravious Leday (6-2, 210, Sr.)*
OT Kevin Walter (6-4, 285, Sr.)*
OG De'kevion Ford (5-9, 230, Jr.)*
C Isaiah Johnson (5-10, 230, Sr.)*
OG Jay White (6-2, 195, Sr.)
OT Trent Murphy (6-3, 210, Soph.)
QB John Guilbeaux (6-0, 180, Sr.)
WB Ty Davis (5-10, 170, Soph.)
RB Jaquin Nelson (5-6, 180, Sr.)*
FB Marvion Young (5-10, 210, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Damon Thompson (6-2, 220, Jr.)
DT Justin Doucet (6-1, 240, Jr.)
DT Jalen Brooks (6-0, 280, Jr.)
DE Christian Murphy (6-1, 195, Soph.)
LB Mark Thomas (5-10, 215, Jr.)*
LB Daviontra Arvie (6-2, 195, Sr.)*
CB Jacoby McNeil (5-10, 170, Jr.)*
CB Reginald Henderson (6-0, 185, Sr)*
SS Javonte Gibson (6-1, 190, Soph.)
SS Ethan Carrier (5-10, 170, Sr.)*
FS Collin Reece Guillory (6-1, 185, Jr.)
*--denotes returning starter