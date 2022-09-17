JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.
Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and a 59-yard scoring pass to TJ Marzell. The touchdown to Marzell gave the Knights (3-0) a 28-17 lead 19 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Jesuit (2-2) lost its second consecutive game.
Trailing 17-7 at halftime, Lafayette Christian increased its tempo offensively and scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
Senior running back Luke Aragona scored on a 2-yard run, completing a seven-play, 73-yard drive that brought the Knights to 17-14. Then, after a Jesuit punt, Johnson passed to Marzell on the first play of the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score.
The top-rated junior in Louisiana was 13-of-22 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns passing. He rushed for 62 yards on 21 carries.
Northside shines again
The Northside Vikings took full advantage of three turnovers and two sacks in blowing past West St. Mary 52-6 in a non-district game Friday.
The Vikings improved to 2-1 on the season with the win. JaNathen Bonnet led the Vikings with 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Tyran Williams also contributed 34 yards and a rushing touchdown for Northside, not to mention a 27-yard punt return for a score in the win.
Kyron Zeno added a 34-yard field goal for the Vikings. Defensively, Kegan Dugas collected an interception.