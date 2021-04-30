The third-seeded Lafayette Christian baseball team crushed Cristo Rey 20-1 and 21-0 to sweep a Division III opening-round series at Moore Park on Thursday.
In the bottom of the first inning of Game 1, the Knights (27-4) scored 20 runs before the umpire decided to end the inning and send Cristo Rey to the plate.
In an unusual move, LCA didn't bat again during the three-inning game.
Miles Justin (5-2), who pitched three innings with nine strikeouts to secure the win, has 62 strikeouts this season with only seven walks.
"Miles Justin is a guy who is going to come in and throw the ball hard," LCA coach Greg Fontenot Jr. said.
"He's finally starting to be able to throw three pitches for strikes. His change-up is finally starting to come around."
In Game 2, Hunter Lail (8-1) and Daegan Mitchell combined on a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts.
"Hunter Lail is probably our best pitcher," Fontenot said. "He does a a great job. When he's on the mound, you know he's going five-plus innings. He competes his butt off. Daegan played basketball so he's really just starting to get on the mound for us.
"He has the stuff to be our No. 1 pitcher, but he hasn't found it yet. He throws in the mid-80s with a plus-breaking ball. I like those three guys going up against anybody."
Brylan Green was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored in Game 1 for LCA, which stole 11 bases in the first inning.
"We've stolen a lot of bases," Fontenot said. "Brylan hasn't been caught stealing. Our leadoff hitter, Daegan Mitchell, has 25 steals.
"We like to push the issue offensively when we play. We like to try to create chaos on the bases. We're know to steal bags."
Cowinn Helaire went 3 for 3 in the doubleheader with five RBIs and two runs scored. Evan LeBeouf and Mitchell also went 3 for 3 for LCA, which totaled 18 hits and 12 walks.
The Knights, who were hosting their first playoff game, will be at home against next week in the quarterfinals vs. either No. 6 Ascension Episcopal or No. 11 Episcopal.
"We just need to play our game," Fontenot said. "Our M.O. is to pitch, play defense and get the timely hit when needed.
"I think if we play our game and stick to our identity as a baseball team, we'll be in any game against anybody we play."
No. 14 Cristo Rey, which doesn't usually compete in the postseason, was outscored by a 17-1 average in its nine losses.
"Cristo Rey usually doesn't play 15 games in a season so they've always been opted out of the playoffs," Fontenot said. "There is a minimum 15-game requirement to make the playoffs, but the LHSAA didn't use that this year because of COVID-19.
"Our guys still needed to get some work in. It was good to play some innings, see another team, and have our pitchers face some hitters, because we hadn't played in a week and a half."
Over the next week, Fontenot will evaluate his pitching options for the next series.
"Daegan is the wild-card," he said. "We're still not sure what we're going to do. We're not sure who is going to start Game 1 and Game 2. I think it's going to come down to who we end up playing.
"Daegan can be our No. 1 arm any day of the week when he's on. He has the stuff. He has the stuff to pitch at the college level. I just hope he can find the strike zone a little more."