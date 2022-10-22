ERATH - There were many stars for Erath in the Bobcats 31-21 District 5-3A win over Abbeville on Friday.
Junior quarterback Lynkon Romero threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and another score.
Sophomore Mason Hebert had 141 yards and a touchdown rushing and senior Austin Hebert had some stops on defense as the Bobcats moved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district.
But according to Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc, maybe the star of the night for the Bobcats was senior receiver Christian Pillette both on offense and defense.
"If I had to pick one person that stood out tonight, it would be Christian," LeBlanc said. "He had two long touchdown catches and had some stops on defense that really saved us tonight."
Pillette had touchdown receptions on 39 and 74 yards for the Bobcats, who took the first lead of the game on the 39 yard touchdown and never trailed in beating the Wildcats (5-3, 1-1).
The Erath senior said that last year's loss to Abbeville was a key motivating factor for the team.
"Coming in, we had this game circled," Pillette said. "We came out, we executed and did everything we had to and we dominated."
Despite his four catches for 139 yards and two scores on offense, Pillette said that it was his defensive play that he was most proud of in the win over Erath's arch-rival.
"I came expecting to get a few tackles but I was able to read the my cues and with my defensive line in front on me, we were able to really do something tonight," he said.
LeBlanc also credited the defense, as well as the offense, for the big district win.
"There was a time in the game, after we had the turnover and they scored, to get it back to seven points that I got worried but the offense drove the ball for a score and the defense stopped them from coming back on us and we got the win."
It was a much needed win, according to LeBlanc.
"I realize that they don't have the same team that they did last year but we didn't feel well after we lost to them last year," LeBlanc said. "But that is still a good football team and we finally put it together and all around it was a great effort.
"We had some great performances and the guys are excited about what they were able to do tonight. Ever since we lost to St. Martinville two weeks ago, the guys have tightened up and had really put in some good work."
Tresean Greene led Abbeville with 120 yards and three touchdowns rushing in the losing effort as the Wildcats fought back from deficits of 21-6 and 28-21 in the second half, but couldn't get back to tie the score or take the lead against their rivals.