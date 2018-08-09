Retif Oil & Fuel did not lack for chances in its American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional Tournament opener.
Where the Jesuit-based team did fall ever so short was in capitalizing on those opportunities as a trio of Jefferson City Post 5 pitchers combined on a three-hitter that propelled the Missouri state champions to a 2-1 victory in Wednesday’s fourth and final game at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Louisiana runner-up Retif (22-8-1) fell into Thursday’s losers bracket of this eight-team double-elimination tournament and plays Kansas champion Salina Post 62 (35-3) in a morning elimination game that is scheduled to begin 30 minutes following conclusion of the 9:30 a.m. Game 5 opener.
Jefferson City Post 5 (25-9) moved into the winner’s bracket where it is scheduled to face Arkansas champion Bryant Post 298 (44-9) in Thursday’s fourth and final game scheduled to begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 7 which begins at 3:30 p.m.
Retif also faces the daunting proposition of having to return to action approximately 12 hours following conclusion of its Wednesday night opener due to a three-hour, 43-minute weather delay that pushed back the starting time of the originally scheduled 3:30 p.m. doubleheader.
“We had opportunities,’’ Retif coach Kenny Goodlett said. “Those last three innings we had men in scoring position. We just need to do a better job of getting them in. But I tip my hat to (Jefferson City). Two of those Missouri pitchers threw extremely well.’’
Goodlett was referencing Jefferson starter Skyler Dickneite and closer Jason Rackers.
The left-handed Dickneite earned his first victory of the summer by striking out five, walking two and allowing two hits and one earned run over the first 4 1/3 innings before giving way to Ryan Paschal and Rackers.
It was Rackers and Paschal who doused three potential rallies in the final three innings that stranded runners at second and third in the top half of the fifth and seventh innings and then runners at first and third in the sixth.
Rackers was particularly nasty in recording all five of his outs in 1 2/3 innings by strikeouts to earn the save.
The intimidating 6-foot-6, 240-pound left-hander struck out Retif’s final two batters of the sixth to squash the first threat and then fanned the game’s final three batters in the seventh after allowing a walk and bunt single by pinch hitter Joel Guerra and center fielder Will Moran coupled with a wild pitch put the winning run at second with none out.
“He throws hard and we knew that,’’ Goodlett said. “He knew his job and he did his job.’’
Jefferson scored single runs in the first and fourth innings off Retif starter Will Hellmers (6-2).
Left fielder Zachary Woehr singled to lead off the first, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and then scored on another ground out by third baseman Hayden Hirschvogel.
A RBI-single by catcher Drew Bax in the fourth scored center fielder Zachary Stiles with what proved to be the decisive run after Retif scored its lone run in the top half of the inning via a RBI-single by second baseman Matt Alexander that scored Hellmers from third.
“All year it’s been about our pitching and it showed up again today for us,’’ Jefferson City coach Curt Vaughan said. “We used three of our better arms. I know that’s a runner-up team we played, but we knew we had our work out for us.’’
Hellmers surrendered all five of Jefferson City’s hits in 4 2/3 innings before giving way to Brenden Berggren. Hellmers struck out four, walked two and allowed one earned run among the two he surrendered.
“I’m disappointed in the outcome, but never by the effort,’’ Goodlett said. “We’ll wake up (Thursday). It’s a new day. And we’ll be ready to play.’’
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
(Aug. 8-12 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium)
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Game 1: Mississippi champion, Tupelo Post 49 49ers, 7, Tennessee champion, Columbia Post 19, 0
Game 2: Arkansas champion, Bryant Post 298 Black Sox, 8, Kansas champion, Salina, Kan., Post 62, 3
Game 3: Louisiana champion Gauthier Amedee 2, Missouri runner-up Cape Girardeau Post 63 0
Game 4: Missouri champion, Jefferson City Post 5, 2,
24-9, vs. Louisiana runner-up, Retif Oil (Jesuit), 22-7-1, 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 3.
Thursday, Aug. 9
Game 5: Game 1 loser, Columbia, Tenn., Post 19 (24-7-3), vs. Game 3 loser, Cape Girardeau, Mo., Post 63 (31-12), 9:30 a.m.
Game 6: Game 2 loser, Salina, Kan., Post 62 (35-3), vs. Game 4 loser, (Jesuit) Retif Oil & Fuel (22-8-1), 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 5.
Game 7: Game 1 winner, Tupelo, Miss., Post 49 (30-4), vs. Game 3 winner, (East Ascension) Gauthier Amedee (37-5), 3:30 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner, Bryant, Ark., Post 298 (44-9), vs. Game 4 winner, Jefferson City, Mo., Post 5 (25-9), 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 7.
Friday, Aug. 10
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 12:30 p.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 10.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Game 12*: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 12:30 p.m.
Game 13*: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 12
Game 14**: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 15**: Fifteen games will be necessary if Game 11 winner loses Game 13 or Game 12 winner wins Game 14.
*Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
**If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye into Game 14.
AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES
Aug. 16-21 at Keeter Stadium, Shelby N.C.