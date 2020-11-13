When the offense is averaging more than 50 points per game, the defense tends to get overlooked sometimes.
Quarterback Walker Howard, running back Tobin Thevenot and receivers Jack Bech and Carter Arceneaux may score the touchdowns and garner the attention, but the St. Thomas More High defensive unit has been just as impressive this season.
Especially in Friday night's 37-22 victory over previously unbeaten Carencro High, which clinched the 5-4A District title for the Cougars (7-0).
Going into the highly-anticipated Week 7 showdown against a run-heavy Carencro offense, the Cougars knew it would be the unit's toughest test of the season and that it would be a physical battle from start to finish. But defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell's crew more than met that challenge.
"Preparing was tough this week, they've got a really good offensive line and their starting two running backs are as good as any we've seen all year long and then their backups are right up there by them," Tidwell said of Carencro's rushing attack.
"Kendrell Williams, he's just a load, so we put the burden on the defensive line to control the line of scrimmage," he continued. "It took them a while, but as we got into the second quarter they started to get the hang of it and then we came out in the second half with a few adjustments right there and it turned our way."
The Golden Bears (6-1), coming off a week in which the ground game ran for more than 320 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Abbeville High last Friday, boast a crowded backfield of talented runners and use it to wear down opposing defenses.
"The veer offense is hard to play against," said STM senior linebacker Bryce Boullion. "We all came locked in this week, we had some great practices, coach Tidwell gave us a great game plan and we just put it into play."
Carencro scored on rushing touchdowns in each of their first two possessions of the game, with Williams running the ball in from three yards out at the 9:49 mark of the second quarter. The two-point try made it a 15-10 lead for the Golden Bears.
Though the Bears finished the game with 207 rushing yards on 52 carries, the Cougars' defense stepped up to force a punt, three turnovers on downs, a fumble and a safety over the next six possessions of the game to take total control after falling behind by five points early.
"We knew that the defense was going to have to play if we were going to get the win," said Tidwell. "We knew our offense was going to score -- if they don't score then we're surprised -- and they did, they scored 37 points. We told our defense 'look, we have to stop them twice in the first half and twice in the second half and if we can do that our offense will take care of it.'"
Already ahead by a pair of scores, it was a Dominic Zepherin fumble recovery return of more than 40 yards that set the Cougars up inside the Carencro 10-yard line early in the second half. The offense capitalized two plays later to give St. Thomas More the 20-point lead.
"Pre-snap, I saw the quarterback under center and the running backs were tied up behind him," the senior defensive back Zepherin explained. "So, obviously, a QB sneak, so right when I saw that ball take off 10 yards past him, I just took off and went to scoop it ... it was great, we need every opportunity, every turnover. The turnover margin decides the game, so that was big."
Early in the fourth quarter it was John Paul Bourgeois who put the finishing touches on the victory, putting pressure on Carencro's quarterback to force an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone for a safety. The two-point play came just one play after Brandon Echelard recorded a sack on the drive's first play.
In seven games this season, the St. Thomas More defense has surrendered just 16.4 points per game.
After sharing the district title three ways last season, the defending state champion Cougars are happy to earn it outright this time around.
"It feels great, especially against a very tough team like these guys," Zepherin said. "Last year we had to split the district championship three ways, so this year for it to just be us it feels amazing."
"It's sweet. It really is sweet," added a smiling Tidwell.