The first round of the high school football playoffs can be filled with uncertainty for middle seeds. They usually have winning records, can be district champions and have played competitive schedules.
This was the case for the No. 15 seed Kaplan Pirates and No. 18 seed Bossier Bearkats in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Kaplan was 6-4, co-district champions and nine out of their 10 opponents made the playoffs, while Bossier was 7-3 and 7 out their 10 opponents made the playoffs.
The uncertainty, however, was ended in the first quarter.
“I hope we play a complete game and do what we taught to do and take away their speed because they (Bossier) have some speed on that team,” Kaplan head coach Stephen “Tank” Lotief had said before the game.
The complete game was an understatement. Kaplan dominated all three phases of the game — offense, defense, and special teams — taking a commanding 37-0 halftime lead.
The Pirates scored a touchdown on each of their opening five possessions with a bruising wing-T style running game that Bossier was not prepared to stop.
“We hit the sled daily in practice and take pride in blocking” Lotief said.
However, the first play of the game was a surprising play-action pass for 28 yards to senior running back Nathan Sistrunk. This set up a 43-yard TD run by junior running back Drake LeJeune and 2-point conversion by Sistrunk for a quick 8-0 lead.
Bossier’s six possessions in the first half resulted in no first downs and six punts, as it was smothered by an aggressive Kaplan defense, led by defensive linemen Austen Hebert and Gabe Broussard.
The Bearkats’ leading rushers Decamerion Richardson and James Davis had rushed for 1,206 and 1,063 yards on the season, averaged over eight yards per carry. Against the Pirates, they did not eclipse 75 yards in the first half combined.
Whatever hope Bossier had was diminished when a high snap over the punters head, which he recovered and quickly soccer-kicked, resulted in excellent starting field position at the Bossier 31 yard line. LeJeune’s 18-yard TD run and 2-point conversion gave the Pirates a 16-0 lead.
After the third Bossier punt, the Pirates drove 68 time-consuming yards finished by a 1-yard quarterback sneak by senior Romin Bradley and another 2-point conversion by Sistrunk for a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter and essentially the end of the competitive part of the game.
LeJeune and Sistrunk added two more touchdowns for a 37-0 lead and only the kneel-down by Kaplan prevented another first half score. LeJeune’s night was finished.
In the second half, Kaplan’s Cooper Guidry made a successful 28-yard field goal, and freshmen running back Caden Campisi’s 1-yard touchdown plunge finished Kaplan's scoring. The Pirate's second- and third-team defenses grudgingly allowed two Bearkat touchdown runs in the fourth quarter by Rico St. Fleur (2 yards) and Richardson (62 yards) for a final score of 46-14.
The win pushed Coach Lotief’s record at Kaplan to 89-34 and the coach was straightforward in his approach to the second round of the playoffs.
“It doesn’t matter about the other team. If we're going to do what we do, it doesn’t matter whose across from us. We worry about us first, so it doesn’t matter who we are playing. We got to take care of Kaplan first; that’s our attitude “ Lotief said.
That next team is three hours away in Sterlington. The Pirates will make that trip Friday, facing the undefeated qnd No. 2 ranked 10-0 Panthers of Ouachita Parish.