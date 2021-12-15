LATERRANCE WELCH, ACADIANA
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 180
School: LSU
Other FBS Offers: Had 29 offers, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida State.
Quotable: "He's one of them guys that works extremely hard," Rams coach Matt McCullough said. "He's a guy who is a student of the game and just loves football. So, I think he is going to do well over there."
Lagniappe: Welch, a four-star recruit, has been hampered by injuries each of the past two seasons in which he has recorded 14 tackles (7 solos), one interception and two fumble recoveries combined. His best season was his sophomore year when he recorded 40 tackles (21 solo), three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and had 14 passes defended.
FITZGERALD WEST, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height/Weight: 6-2, 310
School: LSU
Other FBS Offers: Alabama, Oregon, Colorado, UL, Southern Miss, Tulane and SMU.
Quotable: “Fitz is a good kid,” Knights coach Trev Faulk said. “He is the kind of kid who wants to do everything right. He has a great work ethic, and his football IQ is really high. God made him 6-2 and he has worked extremely hard to get down from 330 when he arrived, to 310. But when you combine the physical traits with the work ethic and determination, you get the special package that he is.”
Lagniappe: West, a three-star recruit, is a three-time all-district and two-time all-state selection. West, who has been starting for LCA since he was in eighth-grade, fell short of becoming the first player in Louisiana history to win five consecutive football state titles. His career ends with four state championships and one state runner-up.
KK RENO, CATHOLIC-NI
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-0, 207
School: Southeastern Louisiana
Other FBS Offers: UL
Quotable: "Tra'Klayn moving to the defensive side of the ball at the next level will be a seamless transition for him," Catholic High-N.I. coach Scott Wattigny said. "He has excellent instincts, can play in space and has enough size and grit to get in the box and play downhill."
Lagniappe: Reno will move permanently to the defensive side of the ball in college, but in high school he established himself as a threat on offense. Reno rushed for 672 yards and 10 touchdowns on 132 carries, while also completing 26 of 69 passes for 182 yards.
QUINTIN COOK, NEW IBERIA
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-4, 270
School: Texas Southern
Other FBS Offers: Memphis, Southeastern Louisiana, ULM
Quotable: "I chose Texas Southern because I felt it was a good place to be," Cook said. "I really liked the environment and the overall vibe was good. Texas Southern is a place that I wanted to be apart of."
Lagniappe: "I think Quintin's upside is huge," former New Iberia coach Curt Ware said. "He's 6-4, 270-pounds and he runs really well. He's a four-year starter, a hard worker and a really good kid."
BRYLAN GREEN, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 5-9, 165
School: Liberty
Other FBS Offers: Had 13 offers including Washington State and Tulane.
Quotable: “Brylan is really an alpha male," Faulk said. "He's a leader and the quarterback of our defense. He's been the guy getting people lined up since the ninth grade. He has great range on the back end and can play multiple positions.
"He's undersized but makes up for it as a great tackler who takes great angles to the ball with his ability to anticipate where the play will end up. As a true free safety, he makes us really strong up the middle on defense. He's just so valuable to us."
Lagniappe: Green, who recorded 58 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions this past season, will also play baseball for the Flames. Last year, Green hit .432, with 41 runs scored and 34 stolen bases for the Knights.
JORDAN DOUCET, WESTGATE
Position: Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-9, 165
School: Southeastern Louisiana
Other FBS Offers: Marshall
Quotable: "Jordan is an extreme competitor," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. He's a four-year starter that will go down as a Westgate legend."
Lagniappe: Doucet, who spent time at quarterback for the Tigers this past season, completed 55 of 90 passes for 1,145 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 676 yards and 11 touchdowns on 57 carries.
WALKER HOWARD, ST. THOMAS MORE
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-1, 195
School: LSU
Other FBS Offers: Had offers from just about every school in the country before ultimately choosing the Tigers over Alabama and Texas A&M.
Quotable: “He has stepped up more as a leader for the team,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “He’s maturing, has gotten better physically and is understanding how to manage the game and manipulate the game as a veteran. He’s learning to do more, and it’s just a whole lot of fun to be a part of.”
Lagniappe: Howard's father Jamie, finished his career in 1995 as the third-leading passer in LSU history.
JORDAN ALLEN, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 185
School: LSU
Other FBS Offers: Held 48 offers, including ones from Penn State, Miami and Louisville.
Quotable: “The thing that stands out is that Jordan takes a really good receiver and erases him out of the game," Faulk said. “He’s very competitive. He wants to go out and cover the opponent's best guys. He wants the top dog on the other team. That's who he is.
“We play a lot of press coverage, which really enables him to lock receivers down. With his physicality in run support, he's able to move inside in situations versus run-oriented teams where we would normally substitute an extra lineman or linebacker.”
Lagniappe: Allen, who previously committed to Penn State before deciding to reopen his recruitment, recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and 15 passes defensed this past season.