For the second consecutive year, the Teurlings Catholic baseball team won the opening game of it Division II quarterfinals series.
And again, it was over University Lab.
Teurlings took advantage of six errors by the Cubs to seize the series lead 6-5 in eight innings on Friday.
"Offensively, we have got to be better. We gave away too many at-bats," Teurlings coach Brooks Badeaux said. "Their guy did a good job keeping us off balance. But we hit too many balls in the air and just had too many not productive at-bats."
In the eighth inning, with runners at first and second with one out, Cohen Boyd hit a ball back to the pitcher that looked as if it would be an inning ending double-play. After recording the second out of the inning at second base, the throw to first was beat out by Boyd.
However, the ball came out of the first baseman glove, which allowed Wyatt Darby to score the winning run from third.
"We made too many mental mistakes, and we were very lucky to come away with that win," Badeaux said.
JC Acosta was the winning pitcher, tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless ball in relief of starter Reid Godchaux.
Neither starting pitcher factored in the decision, Godchaux exited after 6.1 innings. He allowed five runs, four earned on six hits, two walks and a hit batter, while striking out six.
University's Ewing allowed five earned runs on six hits, four walks and two hit batters, while striking out one in 6.1 innings.
With the win, the Rebels (30-4) are one win away from winning the series and making a return trip to the semifinals. The Rebels and the Cubs (18-13) will play Game 2 at noon Saturday at Teurlings and Game 3 — if necessary — will be played right after.
"Knowing (University coach) Justin (Morgan), those errors they made are probably uncharacteristic, and I'm sure a different team is going to show up (Saturday)," Badeaux said.
Offensively, the Rebels were led by Connor Kleinpeter (2 for 4, triple, RBI), Will Judice (1 for 3, two RBIs), Ryan Richard (1-2, double, RBI, two runs, one SB) and Cale Comeaux (1-3, double, two runs).
The Rebels took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a throwing error by University third baseman Collier Barham. Barham fielded a sacrifice bunt attempt by Kleinpeter and over threw the first baseman allowing Comeaux, who led off the inning with a double to left field, to score.
Teurlings extended its lead to 2-0 on a RBI double to deep left field by Richard that scored Comeaux from first base.
Two batters later, Richard scored on Judice's RBI groundout to shortstop to give the Rebels a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.
The Cubs responded in the top half of the fourth inning with a two-run triple by Harry Beacham and a RBI groundout to short by Cass Greene to tie the game at 3-3.
University took its first lead at 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning on a RBI groundout by Barham that scored Brandon Daugherty from third.
"You know U-High is going to show up and compete all game," Badeaux said. "They battled back, but we just got lucky at the end."
Kleinpeter tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-out RBI to right center field that scored Boyd from second.
University regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning Greene's RBI bunt single.
Judice tied the game 5-5 with one out in bottom of the seventh with a single to center field.