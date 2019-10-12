Dillon Monette, Southside
The Sharks have become known for the throwing the ball often and effectively, and that has much to do with junior quarterback Dillon Monette. During 38-35 win at Sulphur, a game in which Southside trailed 28-17 in the third quarter, Monette completed 28 of his 43 passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns. Monette's 12-yard touchdown pass to Rhett Pelloquin with a minute and 30 seconds to go proved to be the difference. Pelloquin caught 12 passes for 194 yards and two scores, while Jack Pruitt was responsible for 11 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns. The victory was the Sharks' first district win in school history and moved them to 4-2 overall.
Jacob Landry, Breaux Bridge
The Tigers scored 38 points in a one-point win against arch-rival Cecilia, and Landry was responsible for 20 of them. He rushed for two touchdowns, converted all five of his extra-point attempts and kicked the go-ahead, 30-yard field goal with two minutes and 48 seconds remaining. The game-winning field goal was particularly impressive considering Landry fumbled earlier in the second half. With their second straight victory against the Bulldogs, Breaux Bridge moved to 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in District 6-4A play.
Ra'shad Onezime, Carencro
Several Carencro defenders contributed to the Bears producing five takeaways during a 31-27 victory against Teurlings Catholic to open District 5-4A play, four of which came in the first half. But none may have been bigger than Onezime's pick-6 that tied the game at 14 and seemingly flipped the momentum of the contest. Onezime, the district's reigning Defensive MVP, juggled the interception and cut across field to return it 85 yards for a touchdown. Onezime finished with six tackles on the night. Normally a safety, Onezime often played inside the box as a linebacker as part of the Bears’ defensive game plan against the Rebels.
Obadiah Butler, Crowley
Butler was named a "Star of the Night" last week after rushing for an area-high 349 yards and five touchdowns in 62-38 road win against Marksville in Week 5. But his outing Friday in 44-38 against Washington-Marion was perhaps even more critical. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound tailback rushed for 133 yards and two touchdown on 22 carries. He was also responsible for almost all of Crowley's 167 receiving yards, catching three passes for 143 yards and a pair of scores. The Gents have now won three straight games after starting the season 1-2.
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
Dupuis didn't quite reach the 151 yards he needed to break the Church Point career rushing record set by Tony Citizen in 1985, but the burly fullback still shined in the Bears' upset of undefeated and third-ranked Iota. During a 25-14 victory, the 5-foot-6, 215-pounder rushed for 140 yards and two scores on 19 carries. Church Point, whose game against St. Louis last week was cancelled due to lightning, has now won three straight games after starting the season 0-2. Dupuis has a chance to break Citizen's record (5,101 yards) next week at Northwest.