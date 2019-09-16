Hosted by Catholic High of New Iberia at Avery Island's Jungle Garden on Sept. 14
Boys
Team totals: 1, Erath, 32. 2, Teurlings Catholic, 45. 3, St. Thomas More, 94. 4, Lafayette, 140. 5, Westgate, 149. 6, New Iberia, 204. 7, Catholic-New Iberia, 226. 8, Delcambre, 244. 9, Midland, 278. 10, Highland Baptist, 295. 11, Ascension, 298. 12, North Vermilion, 302. 13, Kaplan, 309. 14, Opelousas Catholic, 349. 15, Notre Dame, 351. 16, Abbeville, 367.
Top individuals
1, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 16:26.1. 2, Christian Leblanc, Lafayette, 17:09.3. 3, Joel Allen, Erath, 17:09.1. 4, Jason LeBlanc, Erath, 17.40.1. 5, Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 17:49.5. 6, Broc Griggs, Teurlings, 17:51.9. 7, Jacob Gondron, Lafayette, 18:12.8. 8, Blaze Bright, Erath, 18:19.3. 9, Zach Thibodeaux, Teurlings, 18:35.4. 10, Dylan Trahan, North Vermilion, 18:37.4. 11, Will Patin, STM, 18:43.0. 12, Ross Delcambre, Erath, 18:53.8. 13, Christian Francisco, Westgate, 19:02.1. 14, Chapin Stewart, Teurlings, 19:03.5. 15, Clay Huff, STM, 19:07.6. 16, Hunter Landry, New Iberia, 19:09.9. 17, Bradley Pellerin, Westgate, 19:13.5. 18, Connor Abboud, STM, 19:29.5. 19, David Broussard, Notre Dame, 19:31.5. 20, Carson Armentor, Midland, 19:34.6.
Girls
Team totals: 1, Erath, 42. 2, Highland Baptist, 48. 3, Lafayette, 53. 4, Midland, 77.
Top individuals
1, Peyton Sievers, Midland, 21:14.8. 2, Lenzie Buller, Port Barre, 21:32.5. 3, Kaitlyn Self, STM, 21:38.7. 4, Heather Green, Erath, 21:47.0. 5, Chloe Hardin, Erath, 21:52.9. 6, Catherine Coreil, STM, 22:02.5. 7, Maegan Champagne, Highland Baptist, 22:08.1. 8, Mackenzie Olinger, Notre Dame, 22:20.8. 9, Erin Lotief, Kaplan, 22:28.6. 10. Korri Touchet, Kaplan, 22:33.3. 11, Anni Thompson, Lafayette, 22:42.7. 12, Isabel Esteb, Erath, 22:49.3. 13, Hannah Trappey, Catholic-NI, 22:55.6. 14, Caroline Broussard, 22:57.7. 15, Dusti Abshire, 23:01.5. 16, Gabby Marceaux, 23:03.6. 17, Nicole Parker, St. Thomas More, 23:06.5. 18, Alyssa Delino, North Vermilion, 23:43.2. 19, Kacie Francios, Lafayette, 23.44.6. 20, Hilary Hebert, Highland Baptist, 23:47.7.