Esrom Pitre could not provide all the answers. But McKinley High’s first-year principal praised a small group of student leaders for asking questions about unprecedented LHSAA sanctions levied against the school last month.
“There are so many things we don’t know or understand,” said senior Ashanta K. Gleason, last year’s junior class president said. “The fine is so big and there is the playoff ban. If the coaches who were involved are no longer at McKinley, why are the students being punished? People on social media are saying bad things about the school and telling us our teams won't get to play at all. We have a lot of pride in our school, so this is hard.”
“I heard about it (LHSAA sanctions) on social media,” baseball player Darionte Jackson added. “There is so much stuff out there (on social media). A lot of us want to know what happened and what, if anything, can be done to help.”
The meeting held in the McKinley cafeteria on Tuesday afternoon was attended by a group of student government officers, athletes and cheerleaders, who worked through a range of emotions as they discussed a series of questions posed by Gleason. The students briefly went into the school’s library to take photos with Gov. John Bel Edwards, EBR Superintendent Warren Drake and others dignitaries on site for a school safety-related meeting.
Pitre then sat down with the students, addressed their concerns and answered as many questions as he could. He told them the school is set to appeal some of the sanctions, including approximately $42,000 in fines and a two-year playoff ban in all sports, at an LHSAA executive meeting set for Sept. 12.
It was Pitre’s first meeting with the group. Some eyebrows were raised when he told them his basketball coaching career began at rival Scotlandville High.
“I’m so impressed that you came here to meet before classes start and by the things you talked about,” Pitre said as he looked at an outline of questions the group discussed. “You put some thought into this. There are some things I can’t share with you, like the exact violations because those documents include the names of students and coaches. We can’t disclose that information.
“What I can tell you is that we’re working very hard to correct the things that led to the sanctions. We’ve got new procedures in place and we are going to work to make this year the best it can be, whether or not we get to compete in the postseason.”
Multiple students said they believed the playoff ban would leave teams with nothing to play for. They also expressed concerns that losing playoff games might cost athletes the chance to be recruited and that some athletes may remain ineligible due to violations that were not their fault.
Pitre spoke to soothe those concerns and explained how the LHSAA handles compliance and paperwork involved in eligibility. The final question from the group “Bro can we help?” made Pitre smile.
“That one means the most,” Pitre said. “You care. Your support, the support of the community and the alumni means so much as we move forward.”