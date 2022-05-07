BATON ROUGE - It's hard to ask more of the 2022 season than Lafayette High asked of Courtney Wiltz, but she came through right until the end.
The versatile star pushed herself and emerged with style on the last day of the LHSAA State Track Meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium.
She first produced a personal best in the long jump with a 18-11.75.5 effort that was good for second place.
Then came the 100 hurdles, where she stepped off a personal best 14.33 for another second place.
The 300 hurdles was next, and she made it 3-for-3 with a runner-up 43.87 time.
"It was hot, so it was a little bit hard to go right from the long ump to the 100 hurdles," Wiltz said. " I had a good start, but was worried about holding my balance. I didn't want to fall. Coach said I was going to fall over a hurdle."
That attempt to loosen up Waltz's nerves kept her focused for the 14.33.
"I was trying my best today," she said.
The Lady Lions had success at the meet along with Wiltz.
Reese Grossie placed second in the discus at 121-5.
Griffin shines in 3A
In Class 3A, St. Martinville's Javin Griffin won both the shot put (53-1) and discus (153-2), while teammate Harvey Broussard was second in the triple jump at 44-4.
Kaplan standout Gabe Clement was second in the 400 in 48.59.
Erath had a productive day with third-places in the 1600 from Dax Boudreaux (3:35.19) and Karmone Earnest in the pole vault (12-0) and a fourth from Austin Hebert in the javelin (162-11).
Crowley's Nate Harrison was third in the long jump at 22-1, with Makeya Damon second in the girls 800 n 2:28.77.
Also, the David Thibodaux 4x800 boys relay was fourth.