Notre Dame's boys basketball team fought back from an 18-point halftime deficit, but fell short to Dunham 58-46 in a Division III regional playoff game Wednesday night in Crowley.
No. 10-seeded Dunham, which has won the past four state championships, led 34-16 at halftime before No. 7 Notre Dame scored the first seven points of the third quarter to trim the lead to 34-23.
From there, Dunham was able to slow the pace of the game and put it out of reach.
Pioneers coach Duke Daigle said his team ran out of gas after the third-quarter run.
“We wanted to cut the lead to 10, and in the first two minutes we cut it to 11,” Daigle said. “We just spent a lot of energy doing it, but it shows you what our team is made up of.”
Daigle had praise for seniors Zach Lamm and Nick Swacker, who played their last game in a Pios uniform.
“They are both winners,” he said. “Can’t be more excited for two kids to come through four years of this program.”
Lamm said he was appreciative of his time playing basketball at Notre Dame.
“It was fun, and the coaches made it fun,” he said, "but now it is back to reality.”
Swacker said he loved Daigle’s coaching style.
“Coach Duke is one of the best coaches out there,” he said. “He’s a players' coach. He let me and Zach make a lot of decisions because he wanted us to have our season and there’s not a lot of coaches like that.”
Notre Dame’s future looks bright, led by junior Teddy Menard who scored 13 points Wednesday.
Menard said the playoff experience will benefit the Pios next season.
“I think it’ll give us a 'work-ready’ mindset,” Menard said. “It’s one of those things that motivates us to do things. Not even just in basketball, but even working out next week I know I am going to hit six (personal records) because I will be fueled by a want to be better.”
Daigle said he sees a lot of potential in Menard.
“Teddy has been one of our better players since he was a freshman,” he said. “He has always been physically ready, but man Teddy is our vocal leader. We have some quiet guys on the team, but he also shows it in his actions as well.”
Dunham continues its playoff run against No. 2 Episcopal in the quarterfinals on Saturday.