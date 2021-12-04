The Union Parish offense was like a slow moving train in Friday's Class 3A semifinal playoff game at St. Martinville.
It took the No. 7-seeded Farmers a while to get moving, but their rushing attack eventually proved difficult to stop in a 45-26 win over the No. 3 Tigers.
The St. Martinville defense was stingy in the early going as the Farmers gained only three yards on their first three plays before junior tailback Trey Holly got a first down on a fake punt. The drive stalled out shortly thereafter.
After the Farmers intercepted quarterback Tanner Harrison on the Tigers' first possession, Union took over on its own 13. Sophomore fullback Jamarion Island, who came into the game with 132 yards rushing on the year, sprinted 65 yards between the tackles to set up the first of six touchdowns by Holly.
Island made the appearance when senior fullback Ja'Quarius Donald lost his mouthpiece and was forced to come out of the game for one play.
"That sparked us," Farmers coach Joey Spatafora said. "That got us rolling. Island is small, so he got lost in the mix and broke a big run. He got us some momentum and we never looked back."
Union (11-3) began its next possession on its own 11, but a 62-yard TD run by Holly on 4th-and-1 put the Farmers ahead 16-0 early in the second quarter.
Holly finished with 289 yards on 32 carries with six touchdowns and four two-point conversions. His final TD came on a 65-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.
"That was a great ball club we faced tonight," Holly said. "We started a little slowly, but got things fixed and came out with the victory."
The Tigers (11-3) climbed within 16-6 on a 65-yard kickoff return by Harvey Broussard with 9:15 to go in the first half, but the Farmers quickly stuck again.
On Broussard's return, the Tigers were penalized twice and were forced to kick off from their own 12-yard line. The Farmers returned the ensuing kick to the Tigers 13 to set up another Holly run.
"That set the tone and hampered us some," Tigers coach Vincent DeRouen said. "We felt good early, but once they got going, we couldn't stop them. They took it to us and pounded us. We had some turnovers early, and they ran the ball down our throats. We couldn't stop them."
Holly and Donald gained only 15 yards on their first nine carries, but the Union offensive line began to assert itself shortly thereafter. Donald finished 102 yards on 16 attempts.
"Those guys are maulers," Spatafora said of his offensive line, which has helped the Farmers rush for over 4,500 yards with 101 TDs on the year. "They take pride in their jobs. With the way we like to run the ball, they have to take pride in their jobs, and they do."
Cullen Charles caught a 10-yard TD pass from Harrison in the second half, and Harrison caught a 25-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Caden Zenon, who completed all four of his pass attempts in the fourth quarter.
Harrison completed 13 of 18 passes for 130 yards with two interceptions. The senior rushed for 21 yards on 10 carries with a two-point conversion. Charles caught 10 passes for 99 yards, and Harvey Broussard had four catches for 62 yards. Steven Blanco rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries.
"We're excited about the future with what he brings to the table at quarterback," DeRouen said of Zenon. "I just wish these seniors could have gone a step farther because they worked so hard."
Union has eliminated the Tigers from the playoffs each of the past three seasons.
"It does make it frustrating," DeRouen said. "It's hard to stop them. We just have to go back to the drawing board and maybe become tougher."
Union will face District 2-3A rival Sterlington in the finals December 11. The top-seeded Panthers (14-0), who defeated No. 5 Church Point 38-0 Friday, beat the Farmers 28-12 in Week 6.