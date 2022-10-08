The Northside Vikings continued to show some progress in their District 4-4A opener against powerhouse Lafayette Christian, but the visiting Knights still proved far too powerful in a 56-21 win on Friday at Viking Stadium.
As usual, LCA quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson led the Knights’ offense effort with 265 yards and four touchdowns in the air on 10-of-13 passing, in addition to also rushing for 34 yards and a fifth score.
Johnson connected on touchdown passes of 14 and 65 yards to Trae Grogan in the first quarter to help LCA build a 21-7 lead heading into the second quarter. Grogan finished with three receptions for 90 yards and the two scores.
T.J. Marzell added an 8-yard touchdown and a 40-yard TD catch. He finished with three catches for 63 yards and a score.
The Knights also got a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown by D.J. Hawkins in the win to make it 49-14 at the half.
Northside’s offense displayed some potential, rattling off 60 offensive plays to 39 for the Knights.
Quarterback Tommy Thomas had 93 yards rushing and a score, and also threw for 151 yards on 6-of-13 passing. Wide receiver Joshua Carter caught two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.
LCA is now 5-1 on the season heading into Thursday’s home game against undefeated Teurlings Catholic, while the Vikings (3-3) remain home to meet St. Thomas More.