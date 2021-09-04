Friday night's clash of reigning state champions between St. Thomas More and Madison Prep lived up to its advance billing and more.
Freshman kicker Calvin Spears nailed a 26-yard field goal with six seconds remaining to give the Chargers a 38-35 come-from-behind win at Cougar Stadium.
In last week's 14-13 jamboree loss to Woodlawn-BR, Madison Prep coach Landry Williams didn't call on the freshman with the game hanging in the balance, but he did Friday and it paid off.
"Last week, I just didn't feel comfortable putting him in there because we hadn't been kicking off the hash," Williams said.
"The game went down to the final seconds last week, but I went for it instead of going for the field goal. This time, he lined it up and kicked it right through there. This is his first time playing football, so for him to come out and do that was big."
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss, a UL commitment, shook off a slow start. In the first quarter, Chriss was 1-of-4 passing for 19 yards with three carries for no gain.
He finished, however, 17-of-24 passing for 221 yards with three touchdowns and 88 yards rushing with two more scores.
"He settled down," Williams said. "But we had a lot of drops. I can't even begin to tell you how many drops we had. Zeon was solid throughout. He played within himself.
Man, I'm proud of my guys, especially my defense which was going against a quality quarterback. It just came down to who had the ball last. We made the stop when we needed the stop and got out of there with the win."
A four-yard run by Chriss with 4:14 remaining tied the game at 35-35.
"In the past, I've been through a lot of adversity," Chriss said. "Last year in the playoffs, I went through it when we were down in games. We just had to stay positive and keep playing hard."
STM quarterback Walker Howard completed 23-of-39 attempts for 308 yards and three touchdowns. The LSU commitment also rushed for 33 yards and another score.
"Howard did a great job evading the defenders throughout the night," Williams said. "He made some big throws. Our defense just got us off the field when we needed them to."
Jack Stefanski scored on five-yard run for the Cougars, while Jackson Guerin, Hutch Swilley and Hayes Moncla each had a receiving touchdown. Charlie Payton set up another score with a long kickoff return.
Sophomore running backs David Jones and Tony Lewis came up big for Madison Prep. Jones hauled in a 70-yard screen pass for a score, while Lewis rushed for 74 yards on 20 attempts. Zach Stewart and Chris Hughes each caught a touchdown pass, as well.
"We showed a lot of resilience," Wiliams said. "Monday and Tuesday, I didn't even know where some of my guys were after the hurricane. We were practicing and getting ready for Edna Karr. We knew we were going to play a quality opponent. We just didn't know who it was.
"We played big as a team. Our special teams gave up one on a kickoff, but we kept fighting. We have to get better in the red zone. We got down to the one-yard line and got stopped. We have to fix that."
"Their quarterback played a good game," STM coach Jim Hightower said of Chriss. "He's a good runner and has some good people around him. They have size up front so he's able to find seams. Hat's off to them. They're a good team all the way around. I thought their defense played hard."