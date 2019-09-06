NEW IBERIA — Before he addressed his team following a 43-32 road win over Catholic-New Iberia, Vermilion Catholic coach Kevin Fouquier paused and then whipped out his phone to take a picture of the scoreboard.
"They're a great football team," Fouquier said of the Panthers. "They've been in the Dome three of the last four or five years with a state championship.
"That's where we want to be. We want to try to be like them, and that's why I wanted that picture."
Leading 27-26 at the half, Vermilion Catholic set the tone on the first possession by forcing the Panthers to go three-and-out.
That was the first time the Panthers were forced to punt after quarterback Trey Amos rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns and completed 9-of-10 passes for 140 yards and another score in the first half.
"Defensively, we had to get adjusted to their speed," Fouquier said. "Amos is unbelievable. He's a freak. And No. 4 (running back Tray Henry) is another one. So for us to get adjusted to their speed was the biggest thing.
"And you saw that once we got adjusted, we played our type of ball. We did a couple of different things secondary-wise with giving support. Their wing-T offense is very hard to assimilate during the week in practice, especially when you're a team like us that throws the ball a lot."
In the second half, the Screamin' Eagles extended their lead to 40-26 on a 49-yard run by Moe Maxile and a 5-yard pass from quarterback Drew Lege to junior wide receiver Saul Dartez.
Maxile, a 5-foot-6, 155-pound senior, also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter that evened the scored at 14-14.
"We work on special teams every day," said Fouquier, who also got a late field goal by J. Rob Allums to put the game out of reach. "We don't just give it lip service."
Lege completed 18 of 24 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
"I praise the offensive line for protection, and our quarterback is phenomenal," Fouquier said of Lege, a 6-2, 195-pound junior. "He threw some strikes early that were unbelievable. He did a great job.
"Our kids work so hard. We're not the biggest. We're undersized. We don't have any big-time players, but our kids have heart. I'm so happy for them. That's the biggest thing. The kids had a great game and they deserved to win."
The Screamin' Eagles got on the board first on a 4-yard run by Andre LeBlanc, who carried four times for 42 yards on the first drive before reaching the end zone for a 7-0 lead with 10:26 left in the first quarter.
"I want to give praise to our offensive line, our running backs and our offensive coordinator, Travis Blaize," Fouquier said. "We ran the ball pretty dang good tonight. That's something we hardly do. I thought we ran the ball extremely well tonight."
With 10:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Catholic cut the deficit to 40-32 on a 16-yard touchdown run by Tray Henry, but the Screamin' Eagles then launched a methodical, time-consuming drive that culminated in the 25-yard field goal by Allums with only 2:37 to play.
"Hats off to VC," Catholic coach Brent Indest said. "They're a senior-laden, well-coached team. Special teams by itself was a comedy of errors. That's my fault. That's on me.
"And not being able to get off the field on third down. That's what it came down to. If we can do those two things the way an average football team does it, we win the game, but we didn't do it. We hadn't practiced well up to this point, and it reflected in the game."