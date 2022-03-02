All season the St. Thomas More Cougars have prided themselves on playing defense and it ultimately proved to be an essential reason why they enjoyed the success they did this year.
So, when the four-time defending state champions of Division II learned they’d be a facing top-seeded Liberty in the semifinals, their plan for success was simple – limit the Patriots’ offensive success.
And while it ultimately didn’t result in a victory for STM, the Cougars gave the Patriots all they could handle as Liberty escaped with a 47-43 win on Wednesday at the Cajundome.
“You know, it’s a tough one man,” Cougars head coach Danny Broussard said. “It’s a tough one. We were right there, and I think all you can ask is to have a chance to win the game.”
In a game in which many people outside of the STM’s locker room didn’t give them a chance to win, the Cougars created their own chances by stifling the Patriots’ high-powered offense with elite defensive pressure. The Cougars’ defense not only forced Liberty into 11 turnovers (mostly in the second half), but also into taking a number of low percentage shots.
“Our defense carried us here and it showed again (Wednesday),” Broussard said. “We went to our 1-2-2 which is our base defense and I thought we did a great job with that as well.”
The Patriots will face the Archbishop Hannan/St. Michael the Archangel winner at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Cajundome for the state championship.
Trailing 43-34 with a little more than a minute to go in the fourth quarter, the Cougars turned up their defensive pressure by pressing full court and trapping along the sideline. That pressure and a couple of big 3-point baskets by Chad Jones and Evan Savoy, the Cougars pulled within three at 45-42 with 36 seconds remaining in the game.
The Cougars (29-7) inched closer following a made free throw by Peyton Pratt to cut the deficit to 45-43 and on the ensuing inbound by the Patriots, STM forced yet another turnover before a foul was called. STM prepared to inbound the basketball from under their basket with 23 seconds remaining, but the Cougars turned the ball over on a backcourt violation.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Patriots head coach Brandon White said. “You’re going to have your highs and your lows throughout the game. So, whenever they made their run, which we knew they would, I just kept telling our guys we’re fine.”
Jacob Wilson, who made two free throws with seven seconds remaining to seal the game for the Patriots, was among the bright spots for the Patriots. Wilson finished with a game-high 20 points, seven steals, five rebounds and two assists in the win.
Although the Cougars didn’t have a player reach double-figures in points, they received solid contributions from Christian Landry (8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Savoy (7 points, 3 assists), Patrick Doherty (6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals) and Mason Guillory (6 points) in the losing effort.
“As much as I hate to lose, those guys did everything we asked them to do,” Broussard said. “It’s a pretty proud feeling as a coach when you get that kind of effort out of these guys.”
Liberty 47, St. Thomas More 43
STM (43): Christian Landry 8; Evan Savoy 7; Mason Guillory 6; Patrick Doherty 6; Chad Jones 5; Dominick Jenkins 3; Monwell Willis 3; Peyton Pratt 3; Thomas Couvillion 2. Team Totals: 8 (6) 9-12 43.
LIBERTY (47): Jacob Wilson 20; Cameron Newman 12; Preston Coleman 4; Taj Jackson 2; Jaquin Taylor 3; Montreal Myles 2; Quentin Henry 4. Team Totals: 9 (4) 17-21 47.
STM 6 10 13 14 - 43
LHS 11 11 10 15 - 47
3-pointers: STM Landry 2; Willis; Jones; Savoy 2. LHS Wilson; Coleman; Newman; Taylor. Total Fouls: STM 17, LHS 13. Foul Outs: none. Technicals: none.