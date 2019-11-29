Warren Easton running back Ashaad Clayton ran for 238 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries to propel the No. 20 Eagles to 34-22 win against No. 5 Carencro in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
The win sends Easton, last year’s 4A runner-up, to the semifinals for the fourth straight year. The Eagles (8-4) will play top-seeded Lakeshore, which beat No. 8 Bastrop 57-0 on Friday, in the semifinals.
“We’re the 20th seed, so everything we do should be a surprise to everybody,” said Easton coach Jerry Phillips. “But it’s not a surprise to us. We’re playing with a chip on our shoulder. My kids feel real disrespected, but it is what it is. We’re the 20th seed.”
The Bears, which were appearing in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016, finished the season 10-3.
Clayton, who had totaled 432 yards and seven touchdowns between playoff wins against Peabody and Tioga, continued his postseason surge against the Bears. The Colorado commitment had scoring runs of 53 and 50 yards, the latter of which gave the Eagles a 28-16 lead with 7:25 left in the contest.
Clayton’s 50-yard burst was a backbreaker for the Bears, which had just marched 87 yards in 20 plays and took 10 minutes and 42 seconds off the clock to cut the Easton lead to 22-16 on 26-yard field goal by Jaron Royer. The Bears’ veer offense possessed the ball for 8:50 of the 12-minute third quarter.
“I told my coach we’re going to have to score quick because they’re going to sit on that ball, which is understandable,” Phillips said.
But Clayton effectively iced the game six plays into the next series, outrunning the Bears’ defense on a third-and-2 handoff.
“Ashaad’s been doing that since he was a freshman, and he’s going to continue to do it,” Phillips said. “When he moves on the next level, he’s going to do the same thing. He’s just a special talent, and he’s been that good since he walked on our campus. We’re so lucky to have him.”
The Eagles erased any doubt immediately after Clayton’s 50-yard touchdown, recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. The 6-foot, 200-pound tailback scored for the fifth time on a 2-yard run three plays later.
“I got to give credit to my o-line and my offensive coaches,” Clayton said. “The o-line did a hell of a job tonight. They’re the reason why I got the five touchdowns and the rushing yards, so shout out to them.”
Still, even with the double-digit margin of victory, this was no cakewalk for the Eagles. It was far cry from Easton’s 48-0 win against Carencro in the first round of the 2017 playoffs, in which the Eagles overwhelmed a 3-6 Bears team riddled with injuries and inexperience.
Easton entered halftime with a 22-13, buoyed by Clayton’s 137 yard and three touchdowns on 11 carries. That included a 53-yard scoring jaunt for the Eagles’ first points of the game.
But Easton’s defense also buckled down inside its own red zone on two key first-half drives. Carencro was forced to settle for a 37-yard field goal by Royer on first possession of the game, a drive that lasted 10 plays. Another long run by Kendrell Williams pushed the Bears into Eagles’ red zone on Carencro’s second possession, but the drive ended with a 31-yard field goal from Royer to tie the game at 6.
"Hell of a front those guys have — hell of a defense," said Carencro coach Tony Courville. "They were giving us fits. Usually after a while we figure things out, and we did to a certain extent. But at the point of attack, they were there for us."
The Bears seemed to be building momentum when Easton, after a three-and-out, tried to punt and the snap sailed over the punter’s head. Carencro ended up taking over at the Eagles’ 17 and scored three plays later on an 11-yard run by Williams. The junior halfback finished the game with 222 yards on 28 carries.
But Easton quickly answered, this time using the arm of Dayshawn Holmes. The Eagles’ quarterback completed passes of 17 and 42 yards to Casey Cain on the drive, helping set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Clayton. Holmes found Cain on a two-point conversion try to give Easton a 14-13 lead.
After a three-and-out by Carencro, the Eagles added to their lead when Clayton sprinted 22 and 28 yards on back-to-back plays, setting up his 8-yard touchdown run on the third play of the drive. Holmes connected with Alred Luke Jr. on a two-point conversion, giving Easton a 22-13 lead.
A 38-yard run by Lucas Williams pushed Carencro to the Easton 10-yard line on the second play of the ensuing possession, but the Eagles recovered a Carencro fumble on the next play.
“That thing (the veer offense) is hard as hell, and they run it real well,” Phillips said. “They hit a lot of plays on us, but my guys kind of buckled down. It’s a good thing my offense was scoring. We scored a few points, and they had to pass the ball a little bit. But that thing is hard as hell to stop.”