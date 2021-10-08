It looked like it was going to be a back-and-forth contest between the Carencro Bears and the Teurlings Rebels to open up District 5-4A play Friday night at Rebel Stadium.
The contest was expected to be close with both teams hungry to start off district play with a win, but the Bears were able to seize control after trailing 23-13 in the second quarter and didn’t look back, scoring 41 unanswered points to take a 60-30 victory over the Rebels.
The tides turned in favor of the Bears whenever Rebels sophomore quarterback Preston Welch fumbled near the goal line with less than two minutes until halftime in which the Bears ran it back for a touchdown and proceeded to force a flurry of turnovers to put the game out of reach.
“I’m extremely proud of the team,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “We didn’t play real well at the beginning, but they never gave up. They kept on fighting, and then all of a sudden around four minutes left in the second quarter, it was like a whirlwind of things. It (first scoop and score) was huge. They (Teurlings) were fixing to go up, and we would’ve been deep in a hole, so that swing right there was tremendous. We got the turnover and then the touchdown to come back and hold them. It was a total team victory.”
The Bears defense forced Welch into mistakes the rest of the way, as he threw four interceptions and fumbled twice, which allowed the Bears offense to capitalize.
“The defense played lights out,” Courville said. “Perfect timing, opportunity, the defense was opportunistic about it. For us to put 60 on them (Teurlings), it helped that we got some defensive scores. Tonight we finally truly finished. We finally put a full game together other than those first 18 minutes. That’s one thing the kids have been really working hard during the week, staying laser focused. We talk about getting better day by day, and they take that to heart.”
Bears junior quarterback Chantz Ceaser was in control, finishing with 122 yards on the ground and four touchdowns and was 2-of-3 through the air for two more touchdowns.
“It (the offense) was great tonight, but you can’t discredit the defense,” Ceaser said. “We really practiced this week and prepared for Teurlings because we knew they were a good team. It (scoring six touchdowns) was very fun. I’m looking to do this every week, but if it doesn’t happen, I just want to win. I think momentum’s in our hands, and we’ve just got to keep it."
The Bears controlled the game on the ground with 227 rushing yards, and Jaylon John racked up 104 yards on the ground and caught the final touchdown from Ceaser to seal the game.
“He (Ceaser) is just a humble kid,” Courville said. “That’s what we love about him, he’s a student of the game, the kids gravitate to him, he’s a leader on and off the field for us, and all his hard work is coming to fruition. When I looked up and we were up by like 30, I was like, 'let’s keep this clock going.' I thought we could put 35-40 on them (Teurlings), and that’s about what the offense did anyway with the defensive touchdowns added to it.”
The Rebels were moving the ball well to begin the game with Welch hitting several deep passes, but his aggressiveness proved costly in the second half against the Bears defense.
“They (Teurlings) were really establishing drives, so for us to go there and take the ball was huge because we knew they weren’t going to give up,” Courville said. “They were going to fight until the last minute. We knew the further the point differential was, the more they would have problems throwing the ball. That kid (Welch) is going to be a really good quarterback. He’s a sophomore, and he’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”
Moving forward, the Bears (3-3) will look to keep the momentum going heading into homecoming against Northside, and the Rebels (5-1) will look to bounce back on the road against their cross town rivals St. Thomas More.
“It (3-3) feels sweet,” Courville said. “I knew we had some good players coming into this year, but some of them were taking a little longer to develop. This is tremendous, hopefully it will get us trending in the right direction. We’re not shy about playing anyone, and I truly believe it will get us better for the playoffs if you can survive it health-wise.”