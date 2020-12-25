It was difficult for Draulin Anthony to watch his teammates win a state championship last year without him.

Though he was incredibly excited for his guys, the Acadiana High defensive back would have loved to be on the field for the Wreckin’ Rams’ 8-3 title win over Destrehan High at the Superdome last December.

“That was the worst feeling I ever felt,” said Anthony. “I was so proud of them, but on the inside I was hurt that I couldn’t be alongside them while they were doing great things ... I was there cheering them on and keeping them up though and they pulled it off.”

Though Anthony had to sit out the season due to transfer rules, the then-sophomore was still at every practice and at every game he could make it to, cheering his boys on throughout the program’s record-shattering 15-0 season.

“I didn’t get to play last year at all — I was just cheering my guys on, you know,” Anthony said. “They really did their thing.”

His love and support for his teammates didn’t go unnoticed.

“He’s a really good teammate,” Acadiana defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold said. “The kids love him, they love being around him, he’s the type of guy who’s always encouraging his teammates.”

Now, as a junior, the Rams cornerback has played every game and stepped up in a big way once the playoffs rolled around.

With a 23-0 semifinals shutout of Destrehan Dec. 18, Acadiana punched its ticket to return to the Class 5A title game. The top-seeded Rams will face No. 6 Alexandria Senior High Dec. 30 at Northwestern State.

Anthony picked off two passes in that semifinal win, including the game-sealing interception with 4:49 remaining in the game.

When Anthony takes the field with his teammates at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches this week, it will mean a lot more to him than just another football game.

“It feels great to be here and to be playing for a state championship,” Anthony said. “I can’t even tell you how I feel about it, it just feels so great to be here right now ... We really kept each other motivated this whole season.”

In total, Anthony has 10 pass breakups, five interceptions and three defensive touchdown returns on the year.

“I’m glad for the kid, he’s put a lot of hard work in,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “He got his opportunity this year to be on the field and, of course, now he’s got his opportunity to play for a state championship.

“He’s a kid that I’m really proud of, he’s done a lot of things to get to this point. I’m excited for him to have this opportunity that he didn’t have last year.”

Anthony saw playing time for the Rams as a freshman and even started and made an impact in a couple of the team’s playoff games that season. But this year has been his most productive and impactful high school season.

“First of all, he’s a freak show type of athlete,” Seibold said. “There’s nothing he can’t do and he’s got everything you’d want in a defensive player — unbelievable athleticism, tremendous ball skills. His instinct to make plays and seemingly always be in the right position is pretty special.”

Anthony has been playing the sport since he was 5 years old. It didn’t take long before he started falling in love with the game.

“I used to always just run around,” he said. “I loved running. Before I was doing anything else, I was playing backyard football at a young age with the older guys. Then once I was able to start playing, I started. I just fell in love with it. Every time I get on the field, I just become something else. I can let everything else go, I can just be free.”

Originally a running back before switching to primarily the defensive side of the ball in high school, Anthony recalls the moment he realized just how much the game meant to him.

“After I hit middle school and the competition started getting better, I remember in seventh grade I took the starting running back spot and I was feeling real good. After that, I knew all I wanted to do is ball,” he said.

While the 2020 Covid-shortened season added additional challenges for schools across the state, the uncertainty didn’t keep Anthony and his teammates from working hard in the offseason thanks to some encouragement from the coaching staff.

Now he hopes to end the unconventional season with a championship ring.

“We worked hard all summer — we really grinded,” he said. “Our coaches kept us motivated. They told us ‘there’s a possibility we don’t have a season, but there’s also a possibility we do have a season.’ They said just keep going and we ended up having a season, so it paid off.”