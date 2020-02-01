Perhaps the Lafayette Christian girls basketball team could have played cleaner down the stretch of Saturday’s matchup with LaGrange, the opening game of the inaugural Bring Back the Top 28 Classic at the Cajundome.
But Lady Knights coach Lexie Taylor isn’t going to take this 39-38 win against the No. 1 team in Class 4A for granted. It extended LCA’s winning streak to 13 games and will surely be a boon to the Lady Knights’ hopes of attaining the No. 1 seed in Division III playoffs. LCA, the three-time Division IV champions, currently sits at No. 2 behind St. Thomas Aquinas, the defending champions in Division III.
“That’s a huge win for us,” Taylor said. “They’re the top 4A team, and we’re No. 2 right now. Hopefully that propels us a couple of points, if not to No. 1. We’re looking forward to see what it does for us.”
And in reality, the Lady Knights partially accomplished what they wanted to do in the final period — shorten the game with ball control. They entered the fourth quarter with a 36-26 lead, but LaGrange’s pressure defense caused problems. The Lady Gators scored the first nine points of the quarter, cutting their deficit to one point, before Ajayah Simpson broke the run with a bucket.
“I thought we turned the ball over a little bit too much at the end,” Taylor said. “We did a great job of stalling and running our offense. But I think we needed to take advantage of scoring opportunities when they arose, and we ended up turning it over.
“So a little (disappointed) in that aspect, and then not handling the pressure at the end.”
LaGrange had multiple opportunities to tie or at least make it a one-point game, but Simpson’s free throw with 6.5 seconds remaining sealed it.
“Ultimately, coach Devin (Lantier) and I always talk about that it’s really a numbers game,” Taylor said. “It’s really about the number of possessions. What we did by stalling is limit the number of possessions offensively that the other team got, and we came out on top.”
LCA trailed 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Knights outscored the LaGrange 15-5 in the second period to take a 28-19 lead into halftime. Tamera Johnson, a second-team all-stater who signed with UL, was particularly productive in the second quarter. She scored 10 of her team-high 12 points during that period.
Autumn Chassion finished with 10 points, while Simpson and Melia Sylvester each had seven.
“It was attacking the rim,” Taylor said of the second-quarter surge. “We hit some big 3-pointers (in the first quarter), and that really helped a lot as well. So we did a great job offensively. Then defensively as well, we played great defense. We contested their shots, and we rebounded the ball.
“We outrebounded them as well. Offensively we got a lot offensive rebounds, and defensively we limited them to one shot. We did an excellent job defensively rebounding the ball.”