Four seasons ago, the Church Point Bears beat West Feliciana 28-6 in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs and then lost a 57-56 thriller on the road at Sterlington.
The situation is eerily similar these days.
One week after beating West Feliciana 28-14 in the quarterfinals, the No. 5-seeded Bears will head about three and a half hours north to meet top-seeded Sterlington in Friday’s 3A state semifinals.
The coaching staffs are roughly the same as well, but that’s about where the similarities end in this story.
“Both teams are much better defensively now,” Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux.
As true as that statement is, it sells the comparison short.
Church Point’s defense gave up 57 points that night. So far this season, its only allowed 40 points.
“I think both teams just have much better personnel on defense this year,” Arceneaux said.
Sterlington is coming off a dramatic 40-34 comeback win over Madison Prep, the defending state champion that edged Church Point 22-16 in last year’s semifinal game.
“Sterlington hit some big explosive plays in the second half,” Arceneaux said. “They also did a good job defensively of getting some big stops when they needed them in the second half.”
Time will tell how many points will be scored in this matchup, but it won’t likely take very long either way. Sterlington is much like the Union Parish that beat Abbeville last Friday.
“They want to run the football,” Arceneaux said. “Then they lull you to sleep running it and hit you over the top with the pass. They execute very well on offense.
“They are huge. They have two 6-5 offensive tackles and their quarterback does a really nice job of making big throws.”
Church Point counters with a punishing rushing attack – led by Tylon Citizen (149-1422, 24 TDs), but also featuring Jalen Reese (112-789, 7 TDs) and Andy Briceno (66-660, 7 TDs).
And if Sterlington’s defense puts too many in the box, quarterback Chandler Guillory (39-78-1, 694 yds, 8 TDs) has proven his worth throwing it.
“I really think it’s going to be a field position battle,” Arceneaux said. “We’ve got to limit the three-and-outs and try to get as many three-and-outs as possible defensively.
“We’re going to have to take a few shots and when we get do, we’ve got to hit them.”
For the record, Sterlington went on to play for the state championship in 2018, losing to Eunice 59-47 in the state finals.
The Bears are hoping to get to that level for the first time in school history. If so, Church Point would play the St. Martinville-Union Parish winner in the championship game.
“I’m not overly concerned about playing on the road,” Arceneaux said. “The kids did a great job having workmanlike attitudes when we went to Donaldsonville. At this point, you get what you get. It’s going to be tough no matter what at this level.”