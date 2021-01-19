The St. Thomas More Cougars boys basketball team entered Tuesday’s contest against the Westgate Tigers red hot, riding a 12-game winning streak.
The Cougars were returning home for their district opener, and they extended their winning streak to 13 by delivering a commanding 71-47 victory over the Tigers behind a barrage of 12 three-pointers.
The Cougars had some trouble executing passes against an intense Tigers’ squad and turned it over more than head coach Danny Broussard would’ve liked, but it was an impressive performance nonetheless.
“It was a good win,” Broussard said. “But I thought we didn’t pass the ball very good tonight. They (Westgate) would double-team all over, so there were open guys all over the court. I thought we tried to force too much instead of finding the open guys. I thought once we did that we got open looks, but we didn’t do that enough. We just dribbled too much, and we got a lot of turnovers because of that. I thought we should’ve handled the ball a little better and made the extra pass.”
The Cougars were able to get off to an early lead and stay in control of the game the rest of the way despite the turnovers thanks to an excellent shooting night.
“We do have multiple guys who can make three-point shots,” Broussard said. “When we are hitting those, we are tough to beat. We did multiple of those tonight, and we did the same thing against Notre Dame. We’ve been shooting the ball pretty good. With the number of turnovers, you wouldn’t expect to win by 25, but I think because of hitting those threes, it got the lead up for us. We hit some big threes.”
Senior Carter Domingue shot the ball exceptionally well, as he led the Cougars in points with 18, which included five three-pointers.
“My shot was falling,” Domingue said. “On defense we rebounded the ball well, played defense well, and that’s what ultimately won us the game. We started the game on an 11-0 run, but I just turned the ball over too much trying to force stuff early, and that’s what I think can work on going into later district games, just not turn the ball over as much and just finding open guys.”
Domingue’s shooting has always been his forte, and his confidence has gone up alongside fellow senior Jaden Shelvin and their strong supporting cast.
“I think my shots definitely improved a lot,” Domingue said. “But I think I’ve had my shot for awhile. Now I’m just getting the confidence and getting more comfortable. It’s been falling recently, and I hope it keeps falling and going through. It’s just fun when everyone’s hitting shots and sharing the ball. We’re all a really close knit group, and I think this might be the best team I’ve played on since I’ve been at STM. That’s saying a lot because we’ve won three state championships. If we put it together, I think we can be really special.”
The Tigers fought hard and played scrappy, but it was an uphill battle from the start with big man Danny Lewis being out.
“It was a high-intensity game,” Broussard said. “It always is when we play Westgate. We bring it, they bring it, we don’t back down. It was an intense game with a lot of traps, a lot of fouls going on in there. I just thought had we made the extra pass we could’ve gotten open layups, more wide open threes. We forced a little bit.
"They kind of make you play ugly a little bit, and they speed you up, and I think we got in a rush instead of taking our time and getting some good looks. They didn’t have their best player (Danny Lewis) tonight. It will be a lot different when we go to Westgate.”
The Cougars are now 19-3 on the season and are looking stronger than ever down the stretch after seeing 10 different players score points in what was a complete effort with football guys Jack Bech, Bryce Boullion Tobin Thevenot and Jaxon Moncla back in full force.
“It was such a late entry with football,” Broussard said. “Bryce Boullion played his first game of the year tonight. I thought he didn’t do too bad for his first outing, he was starting for us last year. We’re trying to get the pieces together, but I think we're going to be fine. Just going to keep working, keep working in practice and get better. Tobin (Thevenot) is doing a really good job for us. He’s quick, he brings energy. He gives us that third guy who can handle the ball, so it’s nice having him back.”