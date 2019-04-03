A brutal non-district slate is now paying dividends for Catholic High of New Iberia, which rallied for a 6-5 home win over defending Class 2A state champion Loreauville on Tuesday.

"We've won about 9 of our last 10," Catholic head coach David Jordan said. "There's not many teams in any class who have played our schedule, no question about it. We pitched well in losses to Catholic-BR, Parkview Baptist and Teurlings Catholic."

Six of the Panthers' setbacks were low-scoring affairs decided by two runs or less.

"We like to think that the tough schedule is going to prove to be a big plus for us, even though we didn't win many of those games," Jordan said. "Pitching is our thing and we also like to think that defense is a strength.

"We obviously don't score a lot of runs. We rely on things we can control and feel like we can control our pitching and defense until our hitters can come around and get the job done."

Loreauville (9-9, 2-1), which hasn't been able to use ace Caleb Washington on the mound lately due to injury, was cruising along through three innings Tuesday.

LHS southpaw starter Devin Richard was working on a one-hitter until he suddenly experienced trouble finding the strike zone in the bottom of the fourth with the Tigers on top 4-0.

Richard walked the first three batters of the inning to set the table for Catholic High catcher and clean-up hitter Alex Guilbeau, who pounced on a fastball and and pulled it over the left-field fence to even the score.

"Coach told me before I got up there not to try too hard to knock it over the fence," Guilbeau said. "He wanted me to hit it hard, whether it was a double or a single, and that's what I did."

The Panthers notched only three hits, including an infield single, but coaxed seven walks from Richard and reliever Gavin Lancon.

In the bottom of the fifth, Catholic High (now 10-14, 5-0) plated two more runs without the benefit of a base hit.

"We've been struggling offensively but sometimes it's not how many you get but when you get them, and obviously that was the case today," Jordan said. "We squandered some opportunities and had strikeouts with runners in scoring position, and that's got to stop.

"We have to continue to get better and hope the stressful situation in a pressure-cooker like this game was will make us better at the plate."

Catholic starter Jacob Poe yielded a three-run homer to Loreauville slugger Michael Latulas, a Southern Miss commit, in the top of the third but eventually settled down and retired the last six batters he faced before giving way to Peter LeBlanc with one down in the top of the seventh.

"Poe was at his pitch count, which is 115, when we pulled him," Jordan said. "Peter has quite a few saves and has emerged as our closer."

The UL football signee struck out Mycal Jones with a knee-buckling breaking ball to end the game.

"I was confident," LeBlanc said. "I've been in those situations before. I think I was prepared for it and did a good job spotting up and throwing heat.

"I could hear from their dugout that they were saying I didn't have a curve ball, so I knew they weren't expecting it. I left it up there and he wasn't ready for it."