BATON ROUGE – It's a legacy almost too much to sustain.
Yet there was Johanna Duplantis once more, atop the victory stand on Saturday at the LHSAA State Track Meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium, draped with a gold medal for winning the Class 5A pole vault title.
This time, she added a twist, setting a new class record of 12-8, topping the previous best of 12-7 set in 2014 by Fontainebleau's Madison Heath.
It was the third title for Duplantis, who has cleared13-1 and missed twice at that height before her day was done.
But it's much more than that.
Father Greg Duplantis still holds the Class 4A boys record of 17-0.5 and went on to 19-foot heights at LSU and as a professional.
Mother Helena of Sweden was a two-sport All-American at LSU in track and volleyball.
Oldest brother Andreas was a 17-foot vaulter, State Meet champion at LHS and standout at LSU.
Next came Antoine, LSU baseball's all-time leader in hits, games played, base on balls and triples during his college days.
Then there's Armand, Mondo, merely the world record holder in the pole vault, who makes 20-foot leaps look routine.
How do you cope with that?
“There is a lot of pressure, because my brothers have all done such great things,” Duplantis said after her latest win. “I put pressure on myself, but I don't think it affects me while I'm competing.”
It's a close family with plenty of support. Mondo even dropped by to help run the pole vault at some LHS meets this spring.
Duplantis' effort produced one of the few LHS highlights, or for District 3-5A, on Saturday.
Teammate Reese Grossie was third in the shot put (38-1.25) and the discus (116-9), the only other LHS victory stand occupant. And, on the boys' side, New Iberia's Amire Ledet was fourth in the long jump at 22-5.25.
As for Duplantis, she will be competing in Europe this summer before competing for LSU, another family tradition.
How do you handle pressure? It's all what you make of it.