The pace, and game, got away from White Castle after the first quarter of the Class 1A state championship game as the Bulldogs lost 63-40 to North Central at the LHSAA nonselect state tournament Friday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The Hurricanes (32-5) held White Castle to 27% shooting and forced 18 turnovers to feed its transition game.
North Central guard Reginald Stoner scored 23 points and had seven steals to win the Most Outstanding Player award.
White Castle (19-13) kept the pace to its liking in the first quarter, scoring the first five points on a 3-pointer by Jalen Washington and putback by Damorion Burks.
North Central shot only 30% in the quarter but found its rhythm on both ends in the second quarter, forcing six turnovers and holding White Castle to 3-of-11 shooting in the quarter. The Hurricanes led by five points at halftime.
“They had a good game plan, they wanted to hold the ball on each possession and slow the game down, so we had to make some changes,” North Central coach Basil Brown said.
“We played better in the 2-3 and put Stoner up top and he did a great job for us. We were able to get into transition like we want to do.”
North Central scored 24 points in the third quarter to blow the game open, taking a 41-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We wanted to keep them out of transition. We knew they had speed and wanted to play fast,” White Castle coach Dawan Carter said.
“We did a good job of it early, but they started pressuring us and we didn’t handle it well. We turned it over and let them get into their transition game. We couldn’t stop the guards once they got a head of steam.”
Hurricanes guard Davion Lavergne scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made four steals.
Washington led White Castle with 14 points. Damian Pierce had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“Nobody thought we would be back here, so just making it back is great,” Pierce said.
The loss was the second straight in the title game for White Castle. The championship is the third in fourth years for North Central, which also won in 2019 and 2020 before losing in the semifinals last season.