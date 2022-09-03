Quarterback Preston Welch sizzled in the second half of Teurlings Catholic's season opener Friday at home against Opelousas, tossing four touchdown passes as the Rebels overcame a halftime deficit to pull away 32-14.
The junior completed 14 of 22 attempts for 267 yards with scoring strikes to Kentrell Prejean, Bradford Cain, Cade Robin and Jack Purser.
The first half was a different story, however.
Running almost exclusively between the tackles, the Tigers (0-1) took the opening kickoff and embarked on a 20-play, 73-yard drive that consumed all but one second of the first quarter.
A fourth-down field goal on that drive was blocked, but the Tigers took a 7-3 lead on the final play of the second quarter on a four-yard keeper by quarterback Zach Malveaux.
"We knew going in how tough and physical a group they had, but Opelousas came out in some exotic, unbalanced formations," Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said. "They came out with super-heavy personnel with eight big bodies on the line.
"We had no preparation for it because they had never shown it. There was a learning curve, especially in the first half."
Opelousas tailbacks Zay Amos and De'Shaun Ford piled up the yardage in the first half as the Tigers totaled 34 rushes, but the Rebels defense stiffened in the second half.
The Tigers went three-and-out on their first two possessions of the third quarter and gained only three yards. A third drive yielded one first down courtesy of a Teurlings penalty before it stalled.
The Rebels (1-0), meanwhile. needed only 58 seconds to score on their first possession of the third quarter. Lawson Brickner returned a kickoff to the 40-yard line, followed by a 12-yard Prejean run and an eight-yard pass from Welch to Hayden Vice.
Welch then put the Rebels ahead to stay with a 39-yard strike to Prejean.
Less than three-minutes later, the Rebels struck again with Bradford Cain snagging a one-handed 51-yard touchdown pass from Welch.
"He is an amazing athlete," Charpentier said of the senior receiver. "I don't know if ESPN was here tonight, but his catch deserves some love on the Top 10 Plays of the Day."
After the Rebels recorded a safety on a botched punt snap by Opelousas, Peyton Jones set up another score by returning the ensuing kick to the Tigers 40. Welch tossed a 12-yard TD pass to Robin to finish that drive, and Purser added a final score on a 28-yard catch and run where the sophomore tight end showed off his physicality.
"Whenever we had the ball, we were able to get into more of a rhythm," Charpentier said. "It's all about rhythm on offense.
"I feel like we're five or six deep in the receiving corps and that doesn't include Jack Purser. He and Carlos O'Brien are our top two sophomore targets. Both are super-talented, but both are still developing. When you play as a sophomore, you get better every game, and I think that's what you're going to see with those guys."
The Rebels, who have seven home games this season, will host Avoyelles next week. The Mustangs, 72-18 winners over Marksville in Week 1, reached the Class 2A semifinals last year. Avoyelles will present another test for the Rebels run defense with their Wing-T offense.
And that's exactly where Charpentier wants to see as his team prepares for a district that includes Lafayette Christian, Westgate and St. Thomas More.
"I thought this was the best possible thing tonight," he said. "We needed to get into a war. Sometimes you have these easy, blowout wins early in the season, and I don't think that serves your team very well.
"Getting into a physical war with a physical team and being able to come out on top - I think that really served our team well in Week 1."