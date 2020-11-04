With Southside and Lafayette High’s games being canceled last week because of Hurricane Delta, the Sharks and Lions are both eager to get back to playing.

Southside coach Josh Fontenot was planning for two separate opponents last week: Landry-Walker, which canceled early Thursday, and then Southwood, which tried to get a game scheduled quickly, but ultimately couldn't make it happen.

Fontenot said despite the payoff of an actual game, the week of practice was fairly routine.

“Until the Southwood game got canceled, we prepared like we were going to play a football game,” Fontenot said. “We handled it like a game week because we thought we had a game up until the last minute. The boys had Friday off and the weekend and it was a crazy up-and-down week, but we had a normal week of practice — just didn't get the reward of playing a game on Friday night.”

Fontenot said the Sharks (2-2, 1-1) traded tapes with Southwood Thursday evening and the coaches watched film at home, trying to implement an effective game plan for Saturday. At this point in a crazy 2020 season, Fontenot said nothing will surprise him.

“It was hectic and chaotic, but it fits the year we’ve had thus far,” Fontenot said. “You almost expect the unexpected right now and we’ve become immune to getting worked up over things you can’t control. We tried to plan as best we could, and we wanted to play, but everything was out of our control.”

Lafayette High’s game with South Plaquemines also got canceled due to the storm, leaving both Fontenot and LHS coach Cedric Figaro with an unexpected bye week. Fontenot said everything being rumored about Lafayette High is true: they are a completely different football team than the team from a year ago.

“We are getting ready for a good Lafayette High team,” Fontenot said. “Their defense is playing very hard and they run the ball more than they have in the past. They rely on the quarterback’s (Xan Saunier’s) legs more than just relying on his arm.

“They have become a hard team to stop. They do things that force you to play disciplined if you want to be successful. They are always lined up correctly. Thaos Figaro kid is trouble and you always have to know where he is on the field. Their entire team is just playing very well right now.”

Figaro said the successful 4-0, 3-0 start to the season hasn't derailed his team's focus or work ethic.

"These are down-to-earth kids after all these seniors been through the last three years," he said. "It's still all about hard work, just putting in the work. They see that we're out there working hard and they are too. They're getting better through all the hard work."

The Sharks will also bring in a different look as junior quarterback Gavyn Menard prepares for his first varsity start at quarterback. Menard, who led the Sharks to a win over Sulphur after starter Dillan Monette went down, has had the benefit of two weeks of practice before starting his first game. Fontenot said the entire team has been impressed with Menard thus far.

“He has seen more snaps these past two weeks and the team has really rallied around him,” Fontenot said. “Even Dillan is out there supporting him. We’ll do things offensively that play to his strengths and we’ll get him coached up. He’ll be ready; we are really excited about what Gavyn is doing.”

Figaro sees an understandable change on film in Southside's offense.

"They've shortened their playbook a little bit without the Monette kid out there," he said. "That's what you would expect."

The Sharks will be facing a Lions' defense that's only allowed 23 points in four games this season. With no game on the schedule for next week, a Lafayette High win Friday would be the Lions would face Acadiana on Nov. 20 with the District 3-5A title on the line in Figaro's first season as head coach.

"This is definitely a big one for us," Figaro said. "If we can win it, we'll be playing for a district championship. But first, we have to take care of business in this game first. We can't worry about that right now."