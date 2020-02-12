Perhaps there’s always room for improvement, and St. Thomas More boys soccer coach Mark Hiller certainly hopes his team’s best is yet to come.
But considering the No. 2 Cougars (15-14-1) were coming off the dreaded bye week in the Division II playoffs, Hiller had very few complaints about his club’s 5-0 win against No. 18 Tara in the second round on Wednesday.
With the victory, STM advances to play No. 7 Bonnabel at home in the quarterfinals.
“I think we played well,” Hiller said. “I’d give us an 8 out of 10. I don’t think it was perfect. But we were pretty good going forward, and we scored some good goals."
In a way, a proud program exorcised some demons against the Trojans (10-6-1). After winning state championships in 2016 and 2017, two of the school’s seven titles in boys soccer, the Cougars were eliminated in the second round the last two years, including losing to Neville last season as the No. 2 seed.
“I don’t like the playoff setup in that the (top-eight seeds) get a bye because then we have 8-9 days off and everyone else is still playing,” Hiller said. “So this game last year was the same thing. Neville came off a game, and they’re in playoff mode. So this game always worries me because we’ve been off for 8-9 days.”
But STM was confident it would avoid another letdown in this exact spot, once again seeded second, because of its preparation. Specifically, Hiller felt his club was more mentally prepared than last year. From losing star players to injury to dropping their two matches of the regular season, the Cougars were battle-tested in a way they weren’t last year.
“I think this year, we were more prepared and came with the right mindset to not underestimate the opponent,” said senior Kade Theunissen, who scored STM’s fourth and fifth goals in the second half Wednesday. “So we came out firing.”
Indeed, the Cougars started fast. Less than three minutes into the game, junior Alex Slater found the back of the net.
“The early goal helped calm nerves,” Hiller said. “We trained really well this week and the boys were excited, but I think last year was always in the back of their mind a little bit. So to get that early goal I think settled everyone down. We hadn’t scored in the last two games so it reminded everyone that we are good and we can still score goals. I think from there, it went our way because of the early goal.”
Junior Ethan Mowell scored the next two about five minutes apart from each other, the first coming off a penalty kick with under eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Hiller said one of the biggest keys against Tara was taking advantage of the space between the Trojans’ midfield line and their defensive line. The Cougars’ strategy played to Theunissen’s skill set.
“There was a big gap between the backline and the midfield, so I came from striker and dropped into that space,” Theunissen said. “So I was able to turn and dribble out at the backline in open space for our wingers.”
Hiller has no illusions about what STM will be up against Bonnabel in the quarterfinals. The Bruins (16-6-3) beat No. 10 Benton 3-0 on Wednesday.
“They’re very good,” Hiller said. “I think it should be a semifinal game. I think Bonnabel is one of the top teams in the state. I’ve seen them play a few times.”