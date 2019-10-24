CECILIA — One of the Acadiana area’s most up-and-down football teams is starting to find its groove as November draws near, perhaps even positioning itself for a playoff berth.
Cecilia scored touchdowns after all five of Opelousas’ turnovers, as the Bulldogs (4-4, 2-1) beat the Tigers 41-12 during Thursday’s District 6-4A clash on Homecoming Night.
The win gives the Bulldogs, which sat at No. 35 in the most recent Class 4A power rating, their third win in their last four games after starting the season 1-3.
Cecilia senior tailback Danarious Journet, the area’s third-leading rusher entering the week, scored three times in the second half against the Tigers, including a 46-yard touchdown that put the game away in the fourth quarter. Journet finished with 96 yards on 12 carries.
“It felt good to lead my team to victory, but it starts with the o-line,” Journet said. “They had good blocks. Receivers had good blocks at the next level. I was just able to make a play off them.”
Not much went right for Cecilia in the first quarter, squaring off against an Opelousas offense that recently reverted to basing out of the Wing-T.
The Bulldogs went three-and-out on their first possession, which set up a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive for Opelousas. Tigers quarterback John Guilbeaux completed passes of 30 and 28 yards, and Jaquin Nelson punctuated the drive with a 9-yard rushing touchdown.
Nelson, who rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns in an upset of Livonia last week, finished the first half with 81 yards on nine carries.
After Nelson’s score, Cecilia turned the ball over on downs despite starting its second offensive series starting at the Opelousas 48.
But with Opelousas creeping deep into Cecilia territory, Bulldogs sophomore defensive back Cade Poirier intercepted a pass and returned it 43 yards to the Opelousas 45. That takeaway seemed to be the spark the Bulldogs needed.
“This defense has been getting better each week,” said Cecilia coach Dennis Skains. “Even in the (38-37 loss to Breaux Bridge in Week 6), Breaux Bridge put up some points, but that’s a damn good offense. They’ve been getting better every week, just like the offense — the entire team, really.”
Two plays later, sophomore quarterback Alex Soileau hit Dillard “Bumper” Calais on a swing pass, and Calais raced 28 yards for a touchdown. Opelousas then fumbled the snap on the first play of the ensuing drive, setting up another quick scoring drive for the Bulldogs. Soileau, who completed seven of his nine passes for 111 yards, connected with Ethan Howard for a 14-yard touchdown.
Once Cecilia’s third-team quarterback, Soileau has steady a Bulldogs offense that underwent a scheme change in the offseason. He took over as the starter in Week 2.
“He’s everything you want in quarterback,” Skains said. “He’s got swagger. He’s got confidence. He makes big plays. He very rarely makes a poor decision. He does a lot more stuff that people maybe don't realize, like taking a sack or throwing a ball away when most kids would try to force it in there.”
The Tigers (2-5, 1-1) quickly answered after going down 14-6. Guilbeaux found Collin Guillory on a short completion, and Guillory outran the Cecilia defense for a 43-yard touchdown.
Cecilia then fumbled inside Opelousas territory on its next possession, but Bulldogs freshman linebacker Ridge Collins stole the ball right back. Collins intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown and a 20-12 lead.
“Any time you get a play like that, it’s a game changer,” Skains said. “It’s equivalent to a blocked punt or a kick return for a touchdown. It makes a big difference.”
It was all Bulldogs after halftime. Cecilia marched 87 yards in 10 plays on its first series of the second half, scoring on Journet’s 1-yard rush. Journet found the end zone for a second time after Brayden Thibodeaux recovered a fumble.
“We got better as a unit,” Journet said of the development of Cecilia's offense. “It was kind of like everybody was playing for themselves, but we’re coming together, getting better as a team.”
The Bulldogs then picked up its fifth takeaway inside their own 5-yard line, as Dondric Sampy stripped the ball and Kennedy Livings jumped on it. That set up Journet’s 46-yard scoring scamper that effectively iced the game.
“It just keeps growing,” Skains said of his offense. “We’re able now to put in some wrinkles and do some things we kind had envisioned in the very beginning. It’s not where it’s going to be three years down the road, but it’s evolving. I think the buy-in from the kids is the reason why it’s evolving.
“It’s really hard for people to stop us. Even tonight, they did a good job in the first quarter kind of screwing us up with a few little wrinkles they had in that we weren’t ready for, but it’s such a great offensive staff. They adjust very quickly, and I’m blessed to have them on our team.”