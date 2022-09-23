CROWLEY — For the Teurlings Catholic Rebels, it was the kind of joy they haven’t experienced in 26 years.
For senior wide receiver Hayden Vice it will go down as a hard-to-top thrilling high school moment.
With his Rebels backed up to their 1 in the final minute of the Rebels’ 38-14 road win over Notre Dame on Friday, Vice caught a 99-yard touchdown pass to provide the exclamation point to the historic triumph.
“That’s something you can’t practice in practice,” Vice said. “You never get in that scenario. Everybody always tells me on the sideline that I’ve got underrated speed. I’m no Kentrell Prejean, but when I saw that open field, I said, ‘I’ve got to go win this game for my team.’ ”
In many ways, it was a fitting ending to the satisfying win.
The Rebels lost their past 11 trips to Gardiner Memorial Stadium until Friday with a win that marked the first time Teurlings owned a two-game winning streak over the Pios since those wins of 30-20 and 49-14 in 1996.
“That was amazing,” said Vice, who finished with five catches for 163 yards and two scores. “Coach (Dane Charpentier) talked about it before the game — 1996, the last time we beat them twice in a row. When you got playmakers like Kentrell Prejean, me, Cade Robin, Carlos O’Brien, Bradford Cain, this just means so much to Teurlings and what we represent.”
The offense came out firing with a six-play, 73-yard drive in 1:50 to open the game, culminating in a 26-yard TD pass from Preston Welch to Prejean.
It was the beginning of a huge night for Welch, who was 12-of-18 passing for 310 yards and four touchdowns.
“One year of experience showed tonight,” Charpentier said of Welch. “A lot of plays he made showed his maturity, but it’s the plays that he didn’t make. He never made the mistake. That’s a big part of playing quarterback — you help our team, you don’t help the other team.
“When you run an offense like we do, there’s a lot of opportunities to help the other team. I think he showed incredible maturity and incredible development tonight. All he did was help us win. He didn’t give them anything.”
After that, it was the Rebels’ defense that seized the spotlight. Trey Parker finished two of Notre Dame’s first four possessions with interceptions and a third drive ended with a fumble recovery.
Jacob Dartez later added a third interception.
“We just had a great game plan,” Parker said. “We focused on our keys so much in practice. Coach Bart (Vitte) and coach Brad (Taylor) up in the press box had a great game plan. Just whatever call is made, we kept an eye on our keys, read the routes and plays happen whenever you stay on your keys.”
Charlie Mader finished one of those drives with a 20-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
But Welch later added a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jack Purser on the next drive for a 17-0 cushion, and Vice was at it again with a nifty 19-yard scoring grab on third-and-18 with 8:42 left in the third for a 31-7 lead.
“I pride myself in being a great possession receiver, and I owe it to my great quarterback Preston Welch,” Vice said. “He’s able to put the ball in certain places, where other quarterbacks in Louisiana can’t do it. It's my job as a receiver to catch everything he throws to me.”
The defense yielded a 32-yard TD pass from Jackson Link to Teddy Menard with 8:49 left, but also produced a goal-line stand on the next drive to set up the 99-yarder to Vice.
Jacob Brouillette was the Pios’ lone weapon with 132 yards and a score on 25 carries.
“There’s not a better-coached team offensively in the whole state when it comes to run blocking,” Charpentier said of the Pios. “It’s a tradition. Hats off to our defensive staff and our defensive players. We did a few things lining up and stemming the front, trying to create some movement up front to give our guys a chance to not get mauled.
“Because there’s always that chance when you play those guys. Turn on the film and they’re pushing people around year in and year out. You’ve got to try to mitigate that somehow, and I thought our guys did a really good job of causing negative plays.”