GRAND COTEAU — As the prep volleyball playoffs draw near, Sacred Heart of Grand Coteau seems to be peaking at the right time.
Sparked by a senior-laden squad, the Saints (18-6) have won six straight with four matches remaining in the regular season.
"We're 7-0 in district," said Sacred Heart coach Caitlin Abraham. "We have six seniors. The majority of our starters are seniors, and it's great to have them leading."
The Saints are led by Briana Domingue, Kamryn Villareal and Victoria Broussard.
"Briana is one of our captains," Abraham said. "She's a great leader on the court, one of our kill leaders who is also instrumental on defense.
"Kamryn always has been and continues to be our most consistent player. She's very level-headed, never lets her emotions get to her. She's a go-to player we can rely on when we need a play in a pressure situation. She's calm under pressure."
Broussard is the team's spiritual leader.
"As a libero, Victoria plays all six rotations," the Sacred Heart coach said. "She controls the level of our play.
"She is a big communicator who pumps the girls up — a positive, inspirational leader who is always cheering everybody up."
According to their coach, Domingue and Villareal have the potential to continue their careers on the collegiate level.
"With their attitude and skill level, they're both college-level athletes," Abraham said. "Their work ethic is far above that of most high school athletes. They love the game.
"Briana and Kamryn are both all All-Academic Composite team members, having maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout. They're very passionate and dedicated, as is our team in general."
According to the most recent LHSAA power ratings, the Saints are seeded fourth in Division IV.
"It's what we expected," Abraham said. "We had high expectations for our team, and they've pretty much met them. Our goal was to be in the top five going into the playoffs, and we're right there.
"I keep telling the girls that communication is the key. All our problems will be solved if we can communicate on and off the court. It goes beyond calling for the ball. It's talking about the situations and being situationally aware."