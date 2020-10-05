Despite losing eight seniors from last year's Division IV volleyball quarterfinals team, Ascension Episcopal is reloading.
Last season, the Blue Gators moved up from Division V and were knocked out of the state tournament by champion Pope John Paul.
During the past six years, Ascension Episcopal appeared in five Division V state championship games, and coach Jill Braun expects this group to continue that standard of excellence.
"We have a tradition of excellence and even though those faces change, we still want to meet that goal," Braun said. "Every year, our goal is to be a championship contender going into the state tournament."
In the LHSAA's most recent power rankings, the Blue Gators were fifth in Division IV. After those rankings were compiled, the Blue Gators played three more matches bringing their record to 8-3, 1-0 in District 2-IV with a big league showdown at Lafayette Christian (7-2) on Tuesday.
"I think I'm pleased with how the season is going," Braun said. "We have some returning faces and some new faces. Together, they're doing a fantastic job."
The Blue Gators graduated one Acadiana Advocate All-Metro selection in Janai Stevens. Another All-Metro player, Abby Hall, is back for her junior season and the outside hitter is playing at an even higher level.
"Abby has an even stronger shot selection now," Braun said. "She will be our go-to hitter, for sure, and she has been as much a threat defensively as offensively."
As a sophomore, Hall totaled 531 digs, 362 kills, 73 aces, 90 assists and 17 blocks.
Freshman setter Kira Braun is another experienced underclassman.
"She set for us as an eighth-grader," Jill Braun said. "Kira has a lot of high-level experience in club ball. She leads the offense very well. She moves the ball well. She's a leader on the court who plays well beyond her age."
Annie Mouton is a senior who has moved from libero to outside hitter.
"Annie is the senior every coach hopes for," Braun said. "She's a great role model and a great leader. She's a great player, as well."
Junior middle hitter Katherine Voigt leads the team in blocks.
"She has a great blocking impact and is doing a great job," Braun said. "Katherine is versatile and mobile."
Three freshmen are getting ample playing time, led by freshman libero Lola Blancher.
"Lola is a new face who is definitely scrappy," Braun said of the defensive specialist. "She's not afraid to sacrifice her body for the team.
"Defensively, we're very strong. Offensively, we know we need to move the ball quickly to keep opposing blockers off balance. We're not blessed with a lot of height."
Braun wants to see more consistency from her team with district showdowns looming vs. LCA and Notre Dame. Last year, LCA was the state runner-up while Notre Dame, which reached the quarterfinals, was No. 5 in the latest power rankings.
"On offense, the girls need to move faster," Braun said. "But they're starting to do a better job of that. We also want to be strong with our serves. We need to improve with ruts. We get into them with too many errors."