HAMMOND — The St. Thomas More girls soccer program’s mission from the start of the season was bringing home a fourth straight state championship.
The Cougars were put to the test Friday afternoon in the Division II state title game against a fellow powerhouse program in Lakeshore, but the Cougars found a way once again and secured a 4-2 victory for their fourth title in a row.
While the game was tied at two in the closing minutes, there was no doubt in coach Daniel Underwood’s mind that his team would be able to pull it off.
“You do what you have to do to win the game,” Underwood said. “We knew we had some goals in us, I was just hoping we wouldn’t give them any. To score four goals doesn’t surprise me, however, giving up two does I guess. We were doing the things necessary to win the game we just needed to make minor adjustments and settle down."
The Cougars started off strong in the first half as far as shots, but they were unable to execute many of them until the second half when they scored all four of their goals.
“Something we talked about was that first five minutes, we really wanted to come out,” Underwood said. “We always talk about the 10s, the opening 10, the closing 10 right before halftime, and the same thing after half. In the first 5-10 minutes, we really wanted that equalizer in that first 10, so to be able to get 2 or 3 in, it was a momentum shift, however, they went up again. Everybody got their money’s worth, it was entertaining tonight.”
Sophomore Brooklyn Babineaux was named the game's Most Outstanding Player after scoring the first goal as well as the one that gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead.
“I was trying my hardest, I was pushing as hard as I could,” Babineaux said. “Whenever the goalie tipped it, I knew that I just had to sprint to it. I just sprinted, hit it in, and it was just crazy. All my teammates came rushing up to me, it was amazing.”
The Cougars had to overcome some adversity along the way, as they had a goal taken away in the first half and were without their senior goalkeeper Avery Wright.
“We talk about the referees are going to make calls, so I preach to the players all the time, we don’t have time to be concerned about that," Underwood said. "It’s not going to change the game, so it’s a transition moment in the game, just transition and deal with that, and I thought they did a great job of dealing with that moment.
"She (Wright) was injured in practice Tuesday. She broke her ring finger on a finishing activity, senior goalie, started all year, tremendous player. We inserted our sophomore goalkeeper (Nykell Smith), and she did phenomenal. Adversity makes you or breaks you, and tonight it made us.”
Lakeshore saw Megan Gettys score a pair of goals, but the Cougars stayed aggressive and delivered enough offense to prevail.
“Megan Gettys, she’s a great player,” Underwood said. “She’s somebody we knew would have to contain and keep under raps. She’s a special player, we wanted to minimize her effect on the game as much as possible, and even still she was able to get two goals. Talented players on both teams made plays tonight.”
The Cougars' senior class gets to ride off into the sunset having won a state championship all four of their years, and they've left a lasting mark on the St. Thomas More soccer program.
“It just gets more and more special every year,” Underwood said. “One because they mentor, and they really instill the values and the culture of our program. They just continuously pass it on, so I feel like every senior class is just putting their stamp on this program in a positive manner, and that’s why you’re seeing the consistency of winning state championships because they’re just passing on that knowledge and that tradition. That culture of team and not me, and it’s tremendous.”