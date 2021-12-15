All of the speculation and rumors about whether St. Thomas More’s Walker Howard was going to honor his commitment to LSU, proved to be a much ado about nothing.
Howard loves LSU and so does his family.
Howard’s father Jamie, played quarterback for the Tigers from 1992 to 1995, his mother Kathryn attended LSU as did two of his sisters.
On Wednesday, Howard put his pledge in ink as he signed a National Letter of Intent to join new head coach Brian Kelly’s program in 2022.
“It’s a great feeling,” Howard said of signing with LSU. “It’s my childhood dream."
“Coach Kelly is the best,” Howard said. “I got to know him when I was at Notre Dame and having him go to LSU just made it really easy. I’m happy where I am.”
Howard, who committed to LSU in June 2020, is ranked as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback, the nation's No. 26 player, and a five-star prospect by Rivals.
“LSU is home,” Howard said. “I’ve got my best friends going there. We have a great team, and we have Coach Kelly leading us. I’m fired up.”
Speculation of Howard potentially reconsidering his commitment to the Tigers began shortly after news broke that Orgeron would not return to LSU next year. The speculation gained more traction once former UL Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Billy Napier - whom Howard and his family are quite fond of - was hired as the new head coach at Florida.
“Coach Napier makes it tough, that’s for sure,” Howard said. “Coach Napier is one of my favorite coaches in the whole world. I have so much respect for him and everything he did for me. I’m so thankful. I love Coach Napier.”
But in the end, Howard, who talked about the importance of family and the bond he shares with the other members of LSU’s recruiting class, was going to be too much for other universities to overcome in any attempt to have him flip on the Tigers.
“We had a good visit – an official visit – this (past) weekend with a bunch of guys,” Howard said. “It was so good to be able to finally hang out with the guys, take away from football and just have a good time with them.”
Howard, who won the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 after passing for 3,430 yards and 39 touchdowns en route to leading STM to a state championship in his first year as a starter, missed five games this past season due to injury. In his senior campaign, Howard, an Under Armor All-American, completed 155 of 259 passes for 2,394 yards and 25 touchdowns, while throwing only three interceptions.
“Walker leaves STM as the most decorated player in STM football history,” Cougars head coach Jim Hightower said. “Walker Howard is the crowning jewel of coach Brian Kelly’s first recruiting class at LSU. He even got coach Kelly to do a little Irish jig with him. Walker Howard is a five-star quarterback, but he is a 10-star young man.”