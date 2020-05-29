For potential college prospects like Carencro’s Jaron Royer and James Mitchell, the coronavirus was a two-fold problem baseball-wise.
For starters, it ended their senior season, which was a bitter disappointment.
Secondly, it sure made the recruiting process a lot more difficult with no games for them to be noticed.
“It was extremely hard,” Carencro coach Thomas Tillery said. “We have our games in the spring. You tell the college coaches when they’re playing and you’re hoping they can come lay eyes on them. When the season got cut short, those coaches now have to take our word for it that they can play. You have to have a good relationship with guys and trust that they’re going to take a guy that they haven’t seen.”
Fortunately for these Golden Bears, LSU-Alexandria’s coaching staff trusted Tillery’s evaluation and Royer and Mitchell both found new homes in that program.
“Not getting enough playing time for college coaches to see us, it was scary,” said the infielder Royer. “To get this opportunity is very exciting. I’m very grateful for it.”
Royer played shortstop at Carencro but his position is unknown at LSU-A. Mitchell, though, is a catcher.
“It just feels good that I can go play in college and continue to get my education,” Mitchell said. “For coach to put in a good word about me means a lot.”
Initially, the junior college route looked to be the only option for the Carencro duo but then Tillery’s persistence opened doors.
“With rosters being so packed on the Division I level, a lot of kids now are trying to go junior college because there’s turnover in junior colleges,” Tillery said. “It was frustrating. I hated it for Jaron and James because they deserved the opportunity to play and I’m glad they get to fulfill that dream.”
Both got an offer from Nunez Community College, but relish the opportunity to play together in a four-year program.
“Just to know somebody over there is going to be helpful,” Royer said. “We know each other to where when we need something, we can trust each other. Just, to have somebody that’s always going to be pushing you and motivating you that’s going to make everything better.”
Especially after the future wasn’t looking as bright when the coronavirus shutdown began in March.
“I was heartbroken,” Royer said. “The sport I’ve been playing all my life was just taken from me in my last year … what I thought was going to be my last year to play. I didn’t think I was going to get another chance to play because I wasn’t getting seen. I was thinking, ‘Well, it was fun while it lasted, but there’s nothing I can do about it.’
“I’m just happy I got a spot.”