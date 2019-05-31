When injuries and a tough early-season schedule threatened to destroy the Comeaux Spartans’ 2018 season, Tre’ Harris volunteered to return to the football season to provide a spark.

And while coach Doug Dotson’s team finished 5-5 during the regular season, including a memorable road upset of the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams, and was very competitive in a 28-18 road loss to No. 8 Ruston in the playoffs, the Spartans are looking for more in 2019.

St. Thomas More aiming to repeat staggering offensive numbers of 2018, but too soon to tell after spring Even if he does have an inkling of what his Cougars will look like in 2019, perhaps St. Thomas More football coach Jim Hightower would prefer …

And if his team’s performance in the spring game is any indication, bigger things could be in store for Ovey Comeaux High in the fall.

“Things went pretty well in the spring,” Dotson said. “I definitely think we got better.”

Topping that list of reasons is having his senior quarterback on board from the start.

“I don’t care who you are, when you don’t go through the spring or through the workouts during the summer, it’s hard to catch up. Tre’ is obviously going to be a lot more prepared for this season.”

As the story goes, Harris had quit football to focus on basketball. But watching his Spartans get beat 70-13 by St. Thomas More from the stands was too much for Harris to take, so he asked Dotson to return.

Harris made a lot of plays on his own last season. This year, Dotson hopes the senior to add that athleticism to a more polished overall game for the Spartans.

Yet to name permanent football coach, Breaux Bridge conducts abbreviated spring practices Pardon Breaux Bridge High School for not having solidified who its football coach will be for the 2019 season. The Tigers have been busy.

“He threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the spring game,” Dotson said. “I thought he played great. He was very efficient.”

Still completely sold on the flex bone offense, Dotson is thrilled about the passing combination of Harris and 6-1, 190-pound junior receiver Malik Nabers, who incidentally caught all four of those TDs from Harris in the spring game against Kaplan during a nine-catch, 255-yard performance.

“If you can’t throw the ball, you’re just limited,” Dotson said. “We’re going to be able to throw the ball. The beauty of it is if needs want to take a safety out of the box to help out on Malik, then we’ll be able to run the ball right at them. I really don’t think people are going to be able to do that. And if they choose to, fine with me.

Wreckin' Rams football way ahead of last year, but still a long ways to go in year two of McCullough era Comparing his first spring as new head coach of the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams to his second one is a pretty simple process for coach Matt McCullough.

“I’m coached some talented kids before, but this kid (Nabers) is a freak.”

Harris and Nabers are expected to be two of the top playmakers in the parish this fall, and they aren’t alone. As many as five Spartans have already received college offers, topped by a recent offer from Tennessee for Nabers. Defensive backs Tyreke Boyd and Kavias Honore and offensive tackle Donald Paul. Harris is a wide receiver in the eyes of some programs and a quarterback for others.

“We’ve got some talented kids,” Dotson said. “The big question mark is just depth. We’ll be lucky to have 55 kids total.”

Curt Ware era in New Iberia unofficially begins with new coach installing Wing-T offense during spring season NEW IBERIA - The New Iberia Yellow Jackets recently completed spring training under new football coach Curt Ware, who will be making wholesale…

In addition to the talent in the passing game and the secondary, the Spartans return three starters to the offensive line and two seasoned performers on the defensive line, led by senior Hansel Martinez.

Another question mark is at cornerback, but borrowing talent from safety or from wide receiver could address that issue.

While the Spartans had their way on the perimeter, Kaplan was a biggest test in the trenches.

“I figured playing Kaplan was a test in toughness for our kids and it was,” Dotson said, “But I think we passed that test. We’re where we want to be at this point in the season. We did a lot of good things.”